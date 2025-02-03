Save an incredible £85 on our favourite Bose ANC wireless earbuds

Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are sublime. They sound effervescent, musical and boast the best noise-cancelling in wireless earbuds. They're well worth the money at their £300 launch price, but with this incredible deal of £215 at John Lewis, they become even more appealing. This discount is for the black edition but if you'd prefer it in white, then you're only looking at £4 more.

These five-star performers offer Bose's peerless noise-cancelling abilities alongside an impressively rich and satisfying sonic profile. They are able to take "even the noisiest environments and reduce their impact quite dramatically." You can read more about that in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review.

If you want the latest and greatest earbuds Bose has to offer, the QC Ultra Earbuds won't disappoint. With this John Lewis deal that saves you £85, you're undoubtedly onto a winner.

In the world of premium wireless earbuds, you have two main choices: the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5 or the five-star Bose QC Ultra Earbuds. The Bose buds look pretty similar to the outgoing (and former Award-winning) QuietComfort Earbuds II, with a suitably premium and comfortable design that remains comfortable and secure for long periods of in-ear listening.

Sonically, the tonal characteristics and musicality will be familiar to anyone who’s used the QC Earbuds II, only this time the Ultra Earbuds give a bit of added punch and spark. While the Sony WF-1000XM5 are perhaps more insightful, there’s a good sense of openness and spaciousness with the Bose, offering plenty of dynamism and bass weight to give your tunes a real kick.

The noise-cancelling abilities, meanwhile, are top of the league, typical of a flagship Bose product. The comfy, classy buds are capable of dramatically reducing environmental noise, making them great for commuting, travelling and blocking out the outside world. Better still, Bose’s CustomTune tech automatically calibrates the ANC each time the earbuds are placed in your lugs for a more attuned, bespoke performance.

MORE:

Read our original Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs Ultra Open Earbuds: which Bose buds are right for you?

Best wireless earbuds: budget and premium