Some of the cheapest headphones going, and one of the best sports pairs around.

Want some of the best wireless earbuds while working with a strict budget? No problem.

The Amazon Spring Deal Days sale ends on Monday but for now there's still an excellent saving to be secured.

Right now, the Earfun Air are down to just £23 at Amazon – technically £22.53 – which is their lowest-ever price, beating both the Black Friday deal and the £27 price we saw in February.

But, if you're dead set on getting them in white, you'll have to pay £3 more. Hurry though, the sale ends soon!

We originally reviewed the EarFun Air back in 2020 and while plenty more budget wireless earbuds have appeared since, we're still more than happy to recommend them.

The feature-heavy, sparky-sounding buds represent remarkable value after all this time and continue to earn their spot amongst the best cheap wireless earbuds you can buy.

In fact, before the EarFun Air, we had never awarded five stars to a set of truly budget wireless headphones – despite testing models from well-known and highly respected audio brands.

Nowadays, you'll see the likes of Sony dominating the affordable wireless earbuds market, take the WF-C510 and WF-C710N as shining examples, but EarFun kickstarted the current trend for well-specced wireless headphones that cost very little.

At first glance, the Earfun Air true wireless earbuds may seem too good to be true. Their extensive list of features includes voice assistance, with two mics per earpiece, a wireless charging case that supports Qi wireless charging, and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Throw in an IPx7 waterproof rating and a whopping 35 hours of battery life and you've got yourself a pretty nifty pair of buds. There are even touch controls and in-ear detective tech to pause playback when you remove them.

Fortunately, despite their low price, they don't feel cheap, thanks to a classy build and finish, and four tips in total to choose from – one more set than we might expect at this level.

And how do they sound? Well, our expert testers said: "Fans of a grippy, energetic listen to get you through a workout will find much to enjoy here.

"While similar budget-friendly headphones can come off somewhat congested, here the design of the driver and earpiece (which doesn’t sit too far into the ear canal) allows for a pleasant and spacious presentation."

Most wireless earbuds with similar spec sheets would usually cost you a three-figure price, but the Earfun Air will set you back just £23 at Amazon, a surprisingly low price for five-star buds.

You'll have to be speedy though, Amazon's spring sale ends today.

MORE:

Read the full Earfun Air review

Check out the best cheap wireless headphones, tested by our experts

And the best wireless earbuds: top pairs tested by our reviewers