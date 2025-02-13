Audio-Technica's novel wireless headphones aim for high-quality audio and a comfortable fit wherever you go

You may already have heard of bone-conduction headphones, whereby vibrations transmit sound to your brain through the bones of your inner ear; but what about cartilage headphones? That's the novel method of sonic transmission used by Audio-Technica's latest set of sport-ready headphones, the ATH-CC500BT2. This set of cartilage-conductor headphones is claimed to deliver "high-quality audio" without the discomfort of tips or buds burrowing into your ear canal.

As the name suggests, cartilage conduction uses your ear's cartilage to transmit sound, with the new CC500BT2 utilising the same on-ear, one-unit neckband design that you'll find on the likes of the Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 running headphones. Such a configuration, says its maker, brings enhanced security and comfort while allowing for more environmental awareness than most in-ear rivals can muster.

The new headphones use Audio-Technica's next-generation vibration drivers to deliver "enhanced sound quality" for both your music and voice calls, as well as an acoustic stabiliser which compensates for the diminished sound quality caused by external vibrations.

The ATH-CC500BT2 offer up to a claimed 20 hours of continuous playback from a full charge, with a handy quick-charge facility offering up to two hours of playtime from a 10-minute boost. You can also take calls when you're out and about, with Audio-Technica's AI-powered noise-reduction technology striving to bring out the speaker's voice for "more natural, comfortable conversations".

(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

For further hands-free use, the novel running headphones are compatible with both Siri and Google Assistant. There's also Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting to multiple sources simultaneously, as well as access to the Audio-Technica Connect app through which aspects such as sound quality and equaliser settings can be adjusted.

Designed for sports, leisure and everyday use, the new running headphones offer an IPX4 waterproof rating for protection against sweat and water splashes. The headphones also aim for a flexible, lightweight fit thanks to their lightweight titanium construction, while soft silicone materials promise all-day comfort no matter the task.

The Audio-Technica ATH-CC500BT2 headphones are available now, priced at £119 / €139 (further prices pending).

