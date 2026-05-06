The Grado SR325x are some of our favourite on-ear headphones and they just got a huge 25% price cut

If you were to ask us what our favourite on-ear headphones are, then the five-star, multiple What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Grado SR325x would be right up there near the top of the list.

They won our Best Buy Award for wired over-ear headphones at over £200, and not only do they perform incredibly, but right now you can snap up a pair for just £247 at Richer Sounds. That’s a significant 25% discount that makes the headphones more affordable than ever.

If you like the idea of a lightweight, comfy-to-wear pair of headphones that also keep you fully aware of the noise around you, this deal is worth a proper look.

Grado’s distinctive range of wired headphones has long impressed us, and the performance-first Grado SR325x are no different.

These multi-award-winning wired, open-back on-ears are ideal for home listening. They offer highly entertaining, smooth sound that has good bass authority.

Our expert testers say in their review of the Grado cans: “These wired headphones have always been detailed and articulate performers, and that hasn’t changed, but the ‘x’ generation sounds that bit more precise and insightful.”

It is important to note though, as is the case with open-back headphones in general, that they do leak a fair bit of sound both in and out. These, really, are headphones for home use, rather than the commute or office.

To get the most out of the SR325x, pair them with a DAC or decent audio source such as a portable music player.

While they boast an industrial design that that might not be everyone’s cup of tea, what you get from these cans is a ruggedness and durability that’s hard to find.

In our review, we say: “We have used numerous pairs of Grado Prestige headphones over the years and they have needed little more than semi-regular earpad changes to keep going.”

Long-lasting they undoubtedly are; but, even better news, they are also reduced in price down to just £247 at Richer Sounds.

MORE:

Read our full Grado SR325x review

Check out the best on-ear headphones: our expert pick of wired and wireless pairs

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