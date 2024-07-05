This fan favourite superhero film has just landed on Netflix, but it won't be there long

Marvel may be grabbing the headlines, but if you're after a weekend treat with a superhero edge then you'll want to jump over to Netflix and check out The Flash ASAP.

Focussing on rival DC comic's iconic speedster, The Flash could be the company's best movie since Batman Begins. Fans certainly think so with it currently carrying an 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Freshly released on Netflix US, The Flash he movie has an all star team behind it including comic book genius Jeph Loeb, Batman Begins script writer David S. Goyer, Mad Max's George Miller, and Night At The Museum's Shaun Levy.

Despite only just arriving on Netflix, it's already cruising to the most viewed spot on the platform with over 3.3 million views in its first week.

Still not convinced? Then keep scrolling for some more fun trivia and information about The Flash.

The Flash looking up in shock (Image credit: Warner Bros)

A fan fave only

This movie is based on the classic Flashpoint comic storyline which tells of Barry Allen's battle with time travel and the issues involved with going back and changing reality to save his mum before she died. Cleverly this has been adapted to pull in the DC multiverse, meaning it's got some special characters making appearances.

This is tricky to talk about without spoilers, but expect some superheroes from other movies to make major waves in this film. The spoilers will be saved for the bottom of this article so avoid them if you don't already know it all.

The end result is a film that's been praised for its humour as well as some great acting and story writing. It wasn't received so well by critics – at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite fans liking it it is also currently classed as a financial bomb when it made $270 million after it reportedly cost as much as $220 million to make.

Supergirl flanked by The Flash in two forms. (Image credit: Warner Bros)

Controversy clouds

One of the major clouds over the film's production was the news around lead actor Ezra Miller. They were in and out of court for various incidents that involved harassment, physical attacks, and a temporary restraining order. There is a long list of all of Ezra's legal issues with the end result being less popularity for the movie than it perhaps warranted.

So, if you can leave all that aside for the time of the film, you may be able to enjoy one of the funniest, most complex and entertaining DC movies in the modern multiverse.

SPOILER ALERT

This movie features some surprise actors from other movies. Supergirl is back, played by Sasha Calle, as it Michael Shannon's General Zod. But you also have a superb performance from The Batman himself in Michael Keaton. There's even a little extra at the end, which if you don't know about it stop reading now, but another Batman appears in the form of George Clooney which is a lot of fun. It also nods to how the DC multiverse could open up in the near future.

