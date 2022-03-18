The best 2022 Oscar nominees for picture and sound and where to stream them

The 94th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, are just around the corner, airing on 27th March 2022. This year, there's actually going to be a host again, and unlike last year's show that was massively restricted because of the pandemic, this year's show is planned to be something of a return to form.

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall are set to host the 2022 Oscars, the first hosts since the show went hostless in 2018. Multiple hosts isn't a new thing for the Oscars, but it's the first time the show has been formatted like this in a while.

And the best news? You can already watch many of the Oscar nominees thanks to streaming services. We've picked out the nominees for Best Picture, Cinematography, Visual Effects, Music (Original Score) and Sound, so you can get the most out of your home theatre system with the year's most impressive films in terms of sound and vision. What's more, we've found out where the nominees are streaming right now.

Some of the 2022 nominees can be streamed with a subscription to Netflix, Apple TV+ or Disney+, but quite a few require you to rent or buy them separately. But all told, this year's nominees are pretty accessible from the comfort of your chair. Break out the popcorn!

How to watch 2022 Oscars Best Picture nominees

Belfast – Rent it on Amazon, Apple, or Google for £15.99.

Coda – Watch it on Apple TV+.

Don't Look Up – Watch it on Netflix.

Drive My Car – Rent it on BFI Player for £10.

Dune – Buy it from Amazon for £13.99.

King Richard – Rent or buy it from Amazon, Apple, or Google for £4.99/£13.99.

Licorice Pizza – Pre-order from Apple, or Google for £13.99.

Nightmare Alley – Buy it from Amazon, Apple and Google for £9.99/£11.99.

The Power of the Dog – Watch it on Netflix.

West Side Story – Buy it from Google, Amazon and Apple for £9.99/£13.99.

How to watch 2022 Oscars Cinematography nominees

Dune – Buy it from Amazon for £13.99.

Nightmare Alley – Buy it from Amazon, Apple and Google for £9.99/£11.99

The Power of the Dog – Watch it on Netflix.

The Tragedy of Macbeth – Watch it on Apple TV+.

West Side Story – Buy it from Google, Amazon and Apple for £9.99/£13.99.

How to watch 2022 Oscars Visual Effects nominees

Dune – Buy it from Amazon for £13.99.

Free Guy – Buy it from Amazon, Apple and Google for £9.99/£13.99.

No Time To Die – Rent or buy it from Amazon and Apple for £4.99/£13.99.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – Watch it on Disney+.

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Buy it from Apple and Amazon for £13.99.

How to watch 2022 Oscars Music (Original Score) nominees

Don't Look Up – Watch it on Netflix.

Dune – Buy it from Amazon for £13.99.

Encanto – Watch it on Disney+.

Parallel Mothers – Rent it from Amazon, Apple, or Google for £15.99.

The Power of the Dog – Watch it on Netflix.

How to watch 2022 Oscars Sound nominees

Belfast – Rent it on Amazon, Apple, or Google for £15.99.

Dune – Buy it from Amazon for £13.99.

No Time To Die – Rent or buy it from Amazon and Apple for £4.99/£13.99.

The Power of the Dog – Watch it on Netflix.

West Side Story – Buy it from Google, Amazon and Apple for £9.99/£13.99.

