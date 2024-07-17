Sorry Samsung, Prime Day 2024 belongs to the LG C4 – here’s why

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to get a new TV, especially if you’re after an OLED and that’s certainly been the case this year, with Samsung and LG offering multiple “lowest price ever” discounts.

But in this sea of deals, as a Prime Day veteran who’s spent the past 48-plus hours trawling Amazon and every specialist retailer I can think of to deliver our curated list of the best OLED TV deals to you, our lovely readers, my advice is simple: just buy an LG C4.

Why? There's two reasons.

First, because the LG C4 is great. We gave it a five star rating after reviewing it because even at full price it offers excellent picture quality, with wonderful levels of contrast, excellent motion handling and those wonderful inky blacks OLED sets are famous for.

Second, and in this instance most important, the deals on it are out of this world good – to the point I penned a separate opinion piece earlier in Prime Day detailing how surprised myself and our TV/AV editor, Tom Parsons were when they first started appearing.

Just look at the 65-inch LG C4 deal below as proof. You can grab a 2024, current generation, OLED that cost £2700 mere weeks ago for £1499 right now direct from LG.

LG OLED65C4 £2699 £1499 at LG.com (save £1200)

The new C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, proving brighter, sharper and with much better sound. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat, and at this price it's totally irresistible.

5 stars

Read the full LG C4 review

In fact, the deal is so good I partially feel sorry for LG’s arch-rival Samsung, which has released a wealth of deals I’d normally consider “good”, which now look a bit naff, compared to the C4.

By comparison the rival 65-inch Samsung S90D, which we sadly haven’t gotten into our test rooms yet, sells for £2129. Look at the graph below and you will see that’s the cheapest price it has ever sold for, but that’s still a massive £630 premium on the C4.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The same is true if you jump up to the Samsung S95C, which I was expecting to see massive savings on this Prime Day. The S95C could have been even better value, thanks to the inclusion of the firm’s QD-OLED tech – which lets the set go brighter than the C4. But here again, even with the best price to date, the S95C is still £300 more than the C4, retailing for £1800, making it impossible to recommend over the LG right now.

This is why my, and the wider home cinema team at What Hi-Fi?’s advice when asked which OLED TV to get has crystallising into " just get an LG C4 this Prime Day."

