Rewind: Our Award winners revealed, an exclusive review of Cambridge Audio’s new streamer and more

Struggled to keep up with all the latest hi-fi and home cinema news over the past week? Then you’re in the right place.

In the latest entry into our weekly Rewind, hi-fi and home cinema news digest our team of experts details all the key announcements you need to know about.

Highlights include new headphones from Austrian Audio as well as our exclusive review of the Cambridge Audio EXN100.

Here's what you need to know.



Cambridge Audio’s new music streamer impressed

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week our team of testers delivered their final verdict on the Cambridge Audio EXN100. This is the latest music streamer and premium option in the company’s current line, sitting above the smaller and more affordable MXN10. Is it any good? After putting it thoroughly through its paces we’re pleased to confirm it’s an excellent unit that delivers a remarkably clear, open and controlled sound when matched well. Hence why we not only gave it a perfect five-star rating, we also gave it a 2024 Best Buy Award.

Read our full Cambridge Audio EXN100 review



Speaking of awards…

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The EXN100 was one of many products to get an award last week. On Wednesday, after months of rigorous testing in our dedicated viewing and listening rooms, our experts finally revealed the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winners. And what a list it is, with numerous products dethroning incumbent winners, making 2024 a particularly interesting year.

Read the full story: The What Hi-Fi? Award 2024 winners have been revealed!

A “fine tuned” follow up to one of our favourite wired headphones appeared

(Image credit: Austrian Audio)

Austrian Audio unveiled its new Hi-X20 wired headphones last week. Why’s that a big deal? There are two reasons. First because their being pitched as a “fine tuned” version of the Hi-X15, which we awarded five-stars to last year and remain a top recommendation in our best wired headphones guide to this day. Second, because they’re from Austrian Audio, a company with a strong pedigree in the wired headphone market, that was founded by a group of AKG alumni.

Read the full story: Austrian Audio’s new headphones aim to “fine tune” one of our favourite 5-star sets’ sound



A surprisingly affordable new OLED TV hit the scene

(Image credit: Sansui)

The OLED TV market is already a pretty competitive place. Which is why last week we were all surprised when Japanese firm Sansui unveiled its first OLED TV. Specifically the brand announced a 55-inch OLED TV which is set to retail for just $799 in the US (around £610 / AU£1180). That makes it one of the cheapest we’ve seen to date and a direct rival to the LG B4, which we had a brief look at earlier this year.

Read the full story: Finally, a truly affordable OLED TV has arrived (but you may not have heard of the brand)

Roksan unveiled new hi-fi

(Image credit: Roksan)

Roksan last week unveiled a wealth of new hi-fi. Specifically, it lifted the lid on the Caspian Series G4. To start, the range will include a Caspian Integrated Amplifier and Caspian Streaming Amplifier. However, Roksan has strongly hinted a follow-up Caspian 4G Power Amplifier will arrive in 2025. While we haven’t seen or heard either new products, both have piqued our interest as they’re direct follow ups to the Caspian M2 CD and M2 amplifier, which despite being fairly old remain excellent performers.

Read the full story: Roksan’s new-look Caspian hi-fi range includes a feature-packed streaming amplifier

Sony’s new flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar is great

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix / Drive To Survive)

Last week we finished testing the Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9, which is a fairly big deal as it is the direct follow up to the multiple award-winning Sony HT-A7000 – a fantastic unit that has sat in our best Dolby Atmos soundbars guide for multiple years. Putting it through its paces we found the Bar 9 more than lives up to its legacy delivering superb clarity, detail and punch across every test we threw at it.

Read our full Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9 review

