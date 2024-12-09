Rewind: McIntosh’s new streaming amp, LG G5 OLED TV leaks and more

The headlines last week may have been dominated by Cyber Monday deals, but that didn’t stop a series of important hi-fi and home cinema news breaking.

Key developments include the launch of a new McIntosh amp, fresh hints about LG’s 2025 OLEDs and the launch of a new, premium, phono preamplifier.

Here is what you need to know.

McIntosh has a new amp

(Image credit: McIntosh)

McIntosh hit the headlines this week, unveiling its new MSA5500 streaming amplifier. The amp is being pitched as an ideal “cornerstone” for any hi-fi setup and comes with some premium specifications.

Highlights include McIntosh’s “audiophile-grade” balanced 32-bit DAC, 'Power Guard' tech – which prevents audio clipping – and the ability to deliver 100 Watts per channel into 8 ohms. Add to this its vast array of streaming smarts and support for PCM files up to 32-bit/384kHz and DSD512 and it quickly becomes an enticing looking unit.

Hopefully we’ll get a chance to fully review it when it launches in January, priced at £9995 / €9990 / $8000.

Read the full story: McIntosh's latest do-it-all amplifier boasts extensive streaming smarts and HDMI ARC

Fresh hints about the LG C4 and G4 OLEDs

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Formula 1 Drive To Survive)

LG OLED TVs are a staple feature of our best TV guide, with both the LG C4 and LG G4 earning perfect five-star ratings from our reviewers. This is why so many of us are keen to see what upgrades the Korean giant has in store for us in 2025 with its upcoming LG C5 and LG G5 sets.

It seems, though – based on the latest leak that broke last week – that there aren’t going to be many of the main added features we were hoping for, including the impressive MLA technology trickling down to the C5. Specifically the fresh, admittedly unconfirmed, leak suggested that key changes will be limited to higher refresh rates for gamers, minor performance tweaks and the addition of a new anti-reflective coating.

Read the full story: The LG G5 and C5 OLED TVs have leaked – it's good news for gamers and bad news for those wishing for a cheaper Micro Lens Array TV

We reviewed the Focal Diva Utopia

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Last week our reviewers finished testing the Focal Diva Utopia and found the £29,999 / $39,999 / AU$59,999 stereo speaker system to be a very accomplished performer.

The Diva Utopia is a particularly interesting product as streaming speaker systems are rare in this segment of the market, which generally favours separates. During testing we found the Diva Utopia are wonderful performers that even serious audiophiles should consider.

Whether we were listening to Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony or Florence And the Machine’s You’ve Got The Love, the speakers delivered excellent clarity, detail resolution and agility, and impressive levels of low-end heft. If you want a premium speaker streaming system we can recommend the Focal Diva Utopia.

Read our full Focal Diva Utopia review

Music Fidelity launches a new phono preamplifier

(Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

Last week Music Fidelity lifted the lid on its new M8x Vinyl phono preamplifier. The new model builds on the legacy of the M6X Vinyl, aiming to offer "reference-class sound" without an extortionate price tag. The difference is that it features slightly more trickle-down hardware from the firm’s more premium Nu-Vista range. If you’re curious about the unit, as we are, then we also have some good news. You won’t have to wait long to see it; the M8X is set to launch this month with a black or silver faceplate, priced at £3599 / €3999 / AU$7200.

Read the full story: Musical Fidelity's phono preamp promises reference-class performance without the high price tag

