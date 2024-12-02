I’m a hi-fi expert and there's still time to get these super systems with big money off in the Black Friday sales

I’ve been testing hi-fi for the best part of two decades so I’ve seen trends come and go, but one that’s stood the test of time and has probably been more relevant than ever is convenience.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m the first person to sell the virtues of putting a system of separates together, mainly because I know what results can be achieved using this recipe. But, from my own experience, I also know just how difficult it can be to put all these ingredients together from a practical point of view.

All-in-one hi-fi has always been a thing – I’ve owned my fair share of Mini Disc-playing micro-systems over the years – but nowadays, this product category just takes a slightly different form.

Stereo speakers with wireless and streaming connectivity built-in is one route some manufacturers have taken, while others have gone for the one-box does-it-all approach where you just need to add speakers.

Now I’ve been keeping a close eye on prices during Black Friday and have spotted three systems which are five stars and come highly recommended. They've also experienced what I would consider significant price drops and are still available at these low prices right now. One of the examples below is even half-price! Let me take you on a quick guided tour so you can see why each deal deserves a closer look…

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you want an all-in-one system that sounds and looks the part, then I have to point you in the direction of the KEF LSX II LT. It’s a stunning set-up in multiple ways, not least because of KEF’s choice of finishes and the attractiveness of that Uni-Q driver.

Connectivity options include wi-fi, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC and there’s streaming support for Amazon Music, Deezer, Qobuz, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect. They are classy performers too, capable of a beautifully balanced and effortlessly music sound which will keep you entertained wherever you choose to use them. In our review, we said the KEFs offer "punch, focus and a snappy sense of propulsion without a hint of fuss or strain".

KEF LSX II LT was £899 now £749 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

The first major discount on the KEF LSX II LT is an absolute belter. Not doing things by halves, KEF has slashed the price by £150, a major saving of over 16 per cent at almost any major retailer you fancy. We've listed Sevenoaks above, but below you'll find links to whichever outlet you like, and if that wasn't enough choice, all three colourways are discounted, too. We're rather fond of the sage green finish ourselves!

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner



Deal also at Amazon, Richer Sounds and Peter Tyson

In our four-star Audiolab Omnia review we described it as “a very capable and well specced just-add-speakers system”. Would you believe it cost £1599 a couple of years ago but now it can be yours for half that amount! At the time we praised the system’s “skilled and smooth approach”, saying the sound was “rooted with authority, is clear and defined, with a decent handle on rhythm and timing”.

Not only does the Omnia have a competitive array of streaming abilities (powered by DTS Play-Fi technology), you also get a CD player built-in – which will come in handy if you have a stack of shiny discs gathering dust at home. Those wanting to stream can take advantage of Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer. All you need to do is add speakers.

Audiolab Omnia was £1599 now £749 at Peter Tyson (save £850)

The Audiolab Omnia is easy to listen to, and we can imagine many being more than content with its smooth, pleasant presentation. If you’re after a high-performing CD-and-streaming system with all the bells and whistles you can think of, this Audiolab is well worth considering. Join the free Peter Tyson VIP programme to get the £749 price.

Another excellent all-in-one that just requires speakers, the Technics was a surprise hit when we reviewed it in 2022. It’s a well-conceived, easy-to-use system with a sensible selection of features and a sound that brings plenty of enjoyment to the listener.

In our Technics SA-C600 review we were impressed with the way the system “organises information into a cohesive and musical whole” and really enjoyed its “surprisingly authoritative and suitably large-scale” sound. We summed up by saying the Technics “produces musically compelling results regardless of whether we listen to CD, radio or stream hi-res files across our network”. What isn’t there to like about this deal?

Lowest Price Ever! Technics SA-C600 was £899 now £789 at Sevenoaks (save £110)

There isn’t much the five-star Technics SA-C600 can’t do. It will play your CDs, stream music from your favourite service, connect to a turntable, and it has 30W per channel to power the speakers of your choosing. Stylish, compact and now even better value than before. Deal also available at Amazon

MORE:

I've built a bargain budget hi-fi system with these 4 superb Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday rewards patience as popular Sony XM4 deal gets even better today

I'm hunting down the best Cyber Monday speaker deals: 5-star hi-fi, Bluetooth and wireless models