CEDIA Awards 2023: What Hi-Fi? reveals this year’s winners

By Alastair Stevenson
published

What Hi-Fi? has teamed up with Residential Systems and TWICE to reveal the most innovative products to appear at the CEDIA Expo 2023

CEDIA 2023 Winners
(Image credit: CEDIA)

What Hi-Fi? has teamed up with Residential Systems and Twice to pick the best innovations and products to come out of the CEDIA Expo 2023.

Items include everything from top-of-the-line home cinema projectors to uber-expensive speaker systems.

Like previous years, every entry was submitted for consideration by the manufacturer. It was then judged by a panel of experts to gauge its value, impact and uniqueness.

What Hi-Fi? specifically judged its entries from the perspective of its readers who are home entertainment enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Residential Systems entries were judged from the perspective of a residential integrator. Finally,  TWICE made its judgments from the perspective of a consumer electronics retailer. 

What Hi-Fi? Best of Show Winners

  • Hisense L9H TriChroma Laser TV
  • L-Acoustics Creations Soka
  • Sony Electronics HT-S2000

Residential Systems Best of Show Winners

  • Airzone Aidoo PRO Inverter/VRF Controller
  • AWOL Vision AWOL Vision 150” 4K 3D RGB Laser Projector LTV-3500 Pro
  • Blackwire Designs Blacklight Design Tool
  • Blustream Blustream IP300UHD and IP350UHD 4K Video Over IP Line
  • Crestron Electronics, Inc. Crestron Home OS 4
  • Crestron Electronics, Inc. Horizon Keypads and Dimmers
  • D-Tools, Inc. D-Tools Cloud
  • DEN SmartHome DEN SmartStrike
  • Digital Projection HIGHlite Satellite MLS Reference
  • DMF Lighting DMF Luxury Enhanced iX Series
  • Draper At Home Gabled Bottom-Up FlexShade
  • DREAMSCREEN ULTRAWEAVE STUDIO X1
  • Epson America, Inc. Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K PRO-UHD Ultra Short-Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector
  • Ethereal 8 Meter Velox Passive HDMI Cable
  • Furrion Aurora 2.1 Outdoor Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer
  • Furrion Aurora Sun 4K UHD LED Outdoor Smart TV with HDR10
  • Future Automation Unichannel
  • HD Anywhere MHUB S 16+16×16 100A
  • HD Anywhere uControl Smart Remote
  • Hunter Douglas Aura Illuminated Shades
  • Just Add Power MaxColor 4K60 Series 2
  • Just Video Walls Spec Series Pre-Configured MicroLED Systems
  • Kaleidescape, Inc. Kaleidescape Terra Prime Solid-State 31TB movie server
  • Kaleidescape, Inc. Terra Prime Solid-State 8TB movie server
  • Kordz International SlimCat Network Cable Systems
  • L-Acoustics Creations Soka
  • Legrand SANUS VIWLF128-B2 Large In-Wall Full Motion Mount
  • Legrand Vantage LHUMAN KolorTune™
  • Liberty Arranger AvoIP Management Software
  • NETGEAR AV M4350 Series Managed Switches
  • NETGEAR AV PR460X Pro Router
  • Nice North America Nice HR40 Multifunction Smart Home Remote
  • Nice North America Sun Shades by Nice
  • One Firefly, LLC Amplify People
  • Planar Planar Luminate Ultra Series Fine Pitch Outdoor LED Video Wall
  • Portal.io Portal’s 2023 Updates
  • PSB Speakers Alpha IQ Powered Speakers
  • Pure Fi Pro HDMI 2.1 Active Optical Cable
  • Quantum Media Systems XDR3 LED Video Wall
  • Samsung Electronics America Samsung 77” Class S95C OLED 4K TV
  • Samsung Electronics America Samsung HW-Q990C Soundbar
  • SAVANT Power Storage 20
  • SAVANT Smart Network
  • Shelly Group Plus i4 DC
  • SKYWORTH Clarus S1 Full Sun Outdoor TV
  • Snap One Control4 Single-Room Bundle
  • Sony Electronics BRAVIA XR 65” Class A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV
  • Sony Electronics STRAZ5000ES Premium ES 11.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver
  • Sony Electronics STRAZ7000ES Premium ES 13.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver
  • Sony Electronics VPL-XW6000ES 4K HDR Laser Home Theater Projector with Native 4K SXRD Panel
  • Sony Electronics VPL-XW7000ES 4K HDR Laser Home Theater Projector with Native 4K SXRD Panel
  • StormAudio ISR Fusion 20 AV Receiver
  • SurgeX Vertical Series+
  • Vanco International EVMX42MV 4K 4×2 HDMI Matrix with Multiview
  • WALL-SMART Uni-inwall Universal Flush Mount

TWICE Best of Show Winners

  • AWOL Vision 150” 4K 3D RGB Laser Projector LTV-3500 Pro
  • Crestron Home OS 4
  • ErgoFx Adjustable Height Standing Desk
  • Ethereal 8 Meter Velox Passive HDMI Cable
  • Hisense 100″U8K
  • Hisense L9H TriChroma Laser TV
  • Kaleidescape Terra Prime Solid-State 31TB movie server
  • Legrand SANUS VIWLF128-B2 Large In-Wall Full Motion Mount
  • GatorGrip Universal Phone/Tablet stand
  • Samsung 77” Class S95C OLED 4K TV
  • Samsung 98” Class Neo QLED 8K TV (QN990C)
  • Samsung 85” Class The Terrace 4K TV
  • Samsung HW-Q990C Soundbar
  • Sony BRAVIA XR 65” Class A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV
  • Sony VPL-XW6000ES
  • Sony STRAZ7000ES Premium ES 13.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver
  • Sony STRAZ3000ES Premium ES 9.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver
  • Sony STR-AN1000 7.2 Channel 8K A/V Receiver

