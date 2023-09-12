CEDIA Awards 2023: What Hi-Fi? reveals this year’s winners

What Hi-Fi? has teamed up with Residential Systems and Twice to pick the best innovations and products to come out of the CEDIA Expo 2023.

Items include everything from top-of-the-line home cinema projectors to uber-expensive speaker systems.

Like previous years, every entry was submitted for consideration by the manufacturer. It was then judged by a panel of experts to gauge its value, impact and uniqueness.

What Hi-Fi? specifically judged its entries from the perspective of its readers who are home entertainment enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Residential Systems entries were judged from the perspective of a residential integrator. Finally, TWICE made its judgments from the perspective of a consumer electronics retailer.

What Hi-Fi? Best of Show Winners

Hisense L9H TriChroma Laser TV

L-Acoustics Creations Soka

Sony Electronics HT-S2000

Residential Systems Best of Show Winners

Airzone Aidoo PRO Inverter/VRF Controller

AWOL Vision AWOL Vision 150” 4K 3D RGB Laser Projector LTV-3500 Pro

Blackwire Designs Blacklight Design Tool

Blustream Blustream IP300UHD and IP350UHD 4K Video Over IP Line

Crestron Electronics, Inc. Crestron Home OS 4

Crestron Electronics, Inc. Horizon Keypads and Dimmers

D-Tools, Inc. D-Tools Cloud

DEN SmartHome DEN SmartStrike

Digital Projection HIGHlite Satellite MLS Reference

DMF Lighting DMF Luxury Enhanced iX Series

Draper At Home Gabled Bottom-Up FlexShade

DREAMSCREEN ULTRAWEAVE STUDIO X1

Epson America, Inc. Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K PRO-UHD Ultra Short-Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector

Ethereal 8 Meter Velox Passive HDMI Cable

Furrion Aurora 2.1 Outdoor Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer

Furrion Aurora Sun 4K UHD LED Outdoor Smart TV with HDR10

Future Automation Unichannel

HD Anywhere MHUB S 16+16×16 100A

HD Anywhere uControl Smart Remote

Hunter Douglas Aura Illuminated Shades

Just Add Power MaxColor 4K60 Series 2

Just Video Walls Spec Series Pre-Configured MicroLED Systems

Kaleidescape, Inc. Kaleidescape Terra Prime Solid-State 31TB movie server

Kaleidescape, Inc. Terra Prime Solid-State 8TB movie server

Kordz International SlimCat Network Cable Systems

L-Acoustics Creations Soka

Legrand SANUS VIWLF128-B2 Large In-Wall Full Motion Mount

Legrand Vantage LHUMAN KolorTune™

Liberty Arranger AvoIP Management Software

NETGEAR AV M4350 Series Managed Switches

NETGEAR AV PR460X Pro Router

Nice North America Nice HR40 Multifunction Smart Home Remote

Nice North America Sun Shades by Nice

One Firefly, LLC Amplify People

Planar Planar Luminate Ultra Series Fine Pitch Outdoor LED Video Wall

Portal.io Portal’s 2023 Updates

PSB Speakers Alpha IQ Powered Speakers

Pure Fi Pro HDMI 2.1 Active Optical Cable

Quantum Media Systems XDR3 LED Video Wall

Samsung Electronics America Samsung 77” Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung Electronics America Samsung HW-Q990C Soundbar

SAVANT Power Storage 20

SAVANT Smart Network

Shelly Group Plus i4 DC

SKYWORTH Clarus S1 Full Sun Outdoor TV

Snap One Control4 Single-Room Bundle

Sony Electronics BRAVIA XR 65” Class A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV

Sony Electronics STRAZ5000ES Premium ES 11.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver

Sony Electronics STRAZ7000ES Premium ES 13.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver

Sony Electronics VPL-XW6000ES 4K HDR Laser Home Theater Projector with Native 4K SXRD Panel

Sony Electronics VPL-XW7000ES 4K HDR Laser Home Theater Projector with Native 4K SXRD Panel

StormAudio ISR Fusion 20 AV Receiver

SurgeX Vertical Series+

Vanco International EVMX42MV 4K 4×2 HDMI Matrix with Multiview

WALL-SMART Uni-inwall Universal Flush Mount

TWICE Best of Show Winners

AWOL Vision 150” 4K 3D RGB Laser Projector LTV-3500 Pro

Crestron Home OS 4

ErgoFx Adjustable Height Standing Desk

Ethereal 8 Meter Velox Passive HDMI Cable

Hisense 100″U8K

Hisense L9H TriChroma Laser TV

Kaleidescape Terra Prime Solid-State 31TB movie server

Legrand SANUS VIWLF128-B2 Large In-Wall Full Motion Mount

GatorGrip Universal Phone/Tablet stand

Samsung 77” Class S95C OLED 4K TV

Samsung 98” Class Neo QLED 8K TV (QN990C)

Samsung 85” Class The Terrace 4K TV

Samsung HW-Q990C Soundbar

Sony BRAVIA XR 65” Class A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV

Sony VPL-XW6000ES

Sony STRAZ7000ES Premium ES 13.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver

Sony STRAZ3000ES Premium ES 9.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver

Sony STR-AN1000 7.2 Channel 8K A/V Receiver

MORE:

These are the best soundbars money can buy

Check out our picks of the best projectors

We review TVs for a living. These are the best TVs we currently recommend