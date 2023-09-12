CEDIA Awards 2023: What Hi-Fi? reveals this year’s winners

What Hi-Fi? has teamed up with Residential Systems and Twice to pick the best innovations and products to come out of the CEDIA Expo 2023.
Items include everything from top-of-the-line home cinema projectors to uber-expensive speaker systems.
Like previous years, every entry was submitted for consideration by the manufacturer. It was then judged by a panel of experts to gauge its value, impact and uniqueness.
What Hi-Fi? specifically judged its entries from the perspective of its readers who are home entertainment enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Residential Systems entries were judged from the perspective of a residential integrator. Finally, TWICE made its judgments from the perspective of a consumer electronics retailer.
What Hi-Fi? Best of Show Winners
- Hisense L9H TriChroma Laser TV
- L-Acoustics Creations Soka
- Sony Electronics HT-S2000
Residential Systems Best of Show Winners
- Airzone Aidoo PRO Inverter/VRF Controller
- AWOL Vision AWOL Vision 150” 4K 3D RGB Laser Projector LTV-3500 Pro
- Blackwire Designs Blacklight Design Tool
- Blustream Blustream IP300UHD and IP350UHD 4K Video Over IP Line
- Crestron Electronics, Inc. Crestron Home OS 4
- Crestron Electronics, Inc. Horizon Keypads and Dimmers
- D-Tools, Inc. D-Tools Cloud
- DEN SmartHome DEN SmartStrike
- Digital Projection HIGHlite Satellite MLS Reference
- DMF Lighting DMF Luxury Enhanced iX Series
- Draper At Home Gabled Bottom-Up FlexShade
- DREAMSCREEN ULTRAWEAVE STUDIO X1
- Epson America, Inc. Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K PRO-UHD Ultra Short-Throw 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Streaming Laser Projector
- Ethereal 8 Meter Velox Passive HDMI Cable
- Furrion Aurora 2.1 Outdoor Soundbar Speaker with Wireless Subwoofer
- Furrion Aurora Sun 4K UHD LED Outdoor Smart TV with HDR10
- Future Automation Unichannel
- HD Anywhere MHUB S 16+16×16 100A
- HD Anywhere uControl Smart Remote
- Hunter Douglas Aura Illuminated Shades
- Just Add Power MaxColor 4K60 Series 2
- Just Video Walls Spec Series Pre-Configured MicroLED Systems
- Kaleidescape, Inc. Kaleidescape Terra Prime Solid-State 31TB movie server
- Kaleidescape, Inc. Terra Prime Solid-State 8TB movie server
- Kordz International SlimCat Network Cable Systems
- L-Acoustics Creations Soka
- Legrand SANUS VIWLF128-B2 Large In-Wall Full Motion Mount
- Legrand Vantage LHUMAN KolorTune™
- Liberty Arranger AvoIP Management Software
- NETGEAR AV M4350 Series Managed Switches
- NETGEAR AV PR460X Pro Router
- Nice North America Nice HR40 Multifunction Smart Home Remote
- Nice North America Sun Shades by Nice
- One Firefly, LLC Amplify People
- Planar Planar Luminate Ultra Series Fine Pitch Outdoor LED Video Wall
- Portal.io Portal’s 2023 Updates
- PSB Speakers Alpha IQ Powered Speakers
- Pure Fi Pro HDMI 2.1 Active Optical Cable
- Quantum Media Systems XDR3 LED Video Wall
- Samsung Electronics America Samsung 77” Class S95C OLED 4K TV
- Samsung Electronics America Samsung HW-Q990C Soundbar
- SAVANT Power Storage 20
- SAVANT Smart Network
- Shelly Group Plus i4 DC
- SKYWORTH Clarus S1 Full Sun Outdoor TV
- Snap One Control4 Single-Room Bundle
- Sony Electronics BRAVIA XR 65” Class A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV
- Sony Electronics STRAZ5000ES Premium ES 11.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver
- Sony Electronics STRAZ7000ES Premium ES 13.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver
- Sony Electronics VPL-XW6000ES 4K HDR Laser Home Theater Projector with Native 4K SXRD Panel
- Sony Electronics VPL-XW7000ES 4K HDR Laser Home Theater Projector with Native 4K SXRD Panel
- StormAudio ISR Fusion 20 AV Receiver
- SurgeX Vertical Series+
- Vanco International EVMX42MV 4K 4×2 HDMI Matrix with Multiview
- WALL-SMART Uni-inwall Universal Flush Mount
TWICE Best of Show Winners
- AWOL Vision 150” 4K 3D RGB Laser Projector LTV-3500 Pro
- Crestron Home OS 4
- ErgoFx Adjustable Height Standing Desk
- Ethereal 8 Meter Velox Passive HDMI Cable
- Hisense 100″U8K
- Hisense L9H TriChroma Laser TV
- Kaleidescape Terra Prime Solid-State 31TB movie server
- Legrand SANUS VIWLF128-B2 Large In-Wall Full Motion Mount
- GatorGrip Universal Phone/Tablet stand
- Samsung 77” Class S95C OLED 4K TV
- Samsung 98” Class Neo QLED 8K TV (QN990C)
- Samsung 85” Class The Terrace 4K TV
- Samsung HW-Q990C Soundbar
- Sony BRAVIA XR 65” Class A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV
- Sony VPL-XW6000ES
- Sony STRAZ7000ES Premium ES 13.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver
- Sony STRAZ3000ES Premium ES 9.2 CH 8K A/V Receiver
- Sony STR-AN1000 7.2 Channel 8K A/V Receiver
