5 of the very best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals handpicked by our headphones expert

We are right in the eye of the deals storm that is Black Friday and while it’s easy to be distracted by all the huge offers in all the categories we cover here at What Hi-Fi? I’ve been keeping a close eye on one area of the market in particular: wireless earbuds.

I’ve been testing wireless earbuds since they first burst onto the scene many years ago and I’ve heard pretty much every pair to pass through our test rooms in the past 12 months. So, I think I’m well-placed to be able to pick out the very best wireless earbuds deals that you and your wallet should consider over Black Friday and as we head into Cyber Monday.

I’ve been tracking the prices on a selection of what I would consider to be the best wireless earbuds available with a discount right now – 5 to be precise – and I’m pleased to report that all of them are showing money off and in many cases, they are currently sitting at their lowest-ever prices.

Below you’ll find my top picks. As is the case with any deals spotted during these big sales events there is a chance the price could change (for better or worse) or go out of stock, so if you’ve got your eyes on a pair, I genuinely think now is likely to be the best time to buy.

Lowest price ever! Sony WF-C700N earbuds was £100 now £62 at Amazon (save £38)

I'm starting this deal round-up with a pair of outstanding all-rounders down at their lowest price ever. The Sony WF-C700N are an absolute delight to use and live with thanks to their comfortable and lightweight design. Add noise cancelling, 7.5hr battery life and a wonderfully detailed and mature sound and I think you have a great buy here.

What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year 2024

Lowest price ever! Sony WF-C510 was £55 now £40 at Amazon (save £15)

If you want a brilliant pair of wireless earbuds that are even cheaper than the Sony WF-C700N, then their five-star siblings, the Sony WF-C510 are the buds to buy. They sacrifice noise cancelling and don't sound quite as refined or detailed but they are musical and entertaining to listen to and you still get great battery life and a lightweight design. I think they are an awesome option for the money.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

Lowest price ever! Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £198 at Amazon (save £112)

I've been using the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds on and off since they launched at the end of last year and I'm confident when I say they boast the best noise cancelling in their class. They also happen to be extremely comfortable, great to use, and their rich, entertaining sound is a joy to behold. Now at the lowest price I've ever seen them at. Amazing.

Five stars

Lowest price ever! Apple AirPods Pro 2 was £229 now £179 at Amazon (save £50)

I was hoping the AirPods Pro 2 might drop back down to their lowest price ever and my prayers have been heard. It's not often I see them this low so I would recommend taking the plunge before they go back up. They are Apple's best wireless earbuds to date, with clever noise cancelling and a wonderfully detailed, dynamic, powerful sound. If you're an iPhone user, I think these are a no-brainer.

Deal also available at John Lewis, Currys, EE

Lowest price ever! Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £175 at Amazon (save £84)

Sony's exemplary flagship wireless earbuds need no introduction. When I first heard these I couldn't believe just how musical and detailed they sounded and they set a new benchmark for wireless earbuds at the money which is arguably yet to be beaten. The Bose QC Ultra Earbuds come close to the Sony WF-1000XM5 and beat them for noise-cancelling and comfort (in my opinion), but the Sonys are seriously classy buds and bost more detail, and better call quality.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

