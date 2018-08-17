4K Ultra HD Blu-ray: all the discs on sale and coming soon

4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is now in full effect, with over 200 titles available to enjoy in this ultra high-definition disc format.

We've rounded up all the UHD Blu-rays you can buy in the UK*. We’ll be updating this page regularly as more titles are released.

* Prices do not include P&P. You can purchase 4K Blu-rays from Amazon, HMV and Zavvi

KEY: All titles have HDR10 as standard, unless stated

Dolby Atmos – DA

Dolby Vision – DV

DTS:X – DTSX

Upscaled – U4K

Native – 4K

Frame rate – FPS

4K Blu-ray discs for release in 2018

20th August

The Deer Hunter 40th Anniversary Collector's Edition (£28) View at Amazon [4K]

[4K] Rampage (£25) View at HMV [U4K/DV]

Braveheart (£26) View at Zavvi [4K/DV/DA]

Cabin in the Woods, The (£25) View at Zavvi [U4K/DV/DA]

Jurassic World - Fallen Kingdom (£25) View at Amazon [U4K/DV/DTSX]

[U4K/DV/DTSX] Jurassic World 2-Movie Collection (£42) View at Zavvi [4K/U4K/DV/DTSX]

The Meg (£35) View at Zavvi [TBC]

The Nun (£25) View at Zavvi [TBC}

20th Century Fox

Alien Covenant (£19) – Entertaining in spurts, the image offers a nice upgrade, and comes with an ambient/intense soundtrack. View at Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Assassin's Creed (£20) – The film is interminably dour, with poorly conceived action scenes, but the 4K disc is stunning both in picture and sound. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Boss Baby, The (£20) – Decent enough for the kids. The soundtrack is solid, but the 4K image doesn't distinguish itself from the standard Blu-ray. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Dawn Of Planet Of The Apes (£20) – A superior sequel. The HDR adds more subtlety to the image, but there's no object-based soundtrack. View at Amazon [U4K/7.1]

Deadpool (£20) – Ryan Reynolds is the 'Merc with the mouth' in this foul-mouthed superhero film that gleefully breaks the fourth wall. View at Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [4K/DA]

Die Hard: 30th Anniversary (£25) – A fantastic 4K restoration is slightly dulled by a decent 5.1 track. Still, it's an excellent presentation View at Zavvi [4K/5.1] (read our UHD review)

Exodus: Gods And Kings (£20) – Not among the great biblical epics, Gods and Kings is nonetheless a visually lush film from Sir Ridley Scott. View at Amazon [U4K/7.1]

Fantastic Four (£15) – An intriguing, if downbeat, take on Marvel’s first family. It comes with an immersive DTS soundtrack. View at Amazon [U4K/7.1]

Greatest Showman, The (£20) – A spectacular 4K presentation that's aided by a superb soundtrack. If you like musicals, give this a go. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Hidden Figures (£15) – The true story of three black women working on the US space program. The picture is subtle, but there's real detail to be revealed. View at Amazon [U4K/7.1]

Hitman: Agent 47 (£13) – A second attempt at adapting the stealth videogame missed its target in cinemas, but the Ultra HD version hits the mark View at Amazon [U4K/7.1]

Ice Age: Collision Course (£20) – Despite a fantastic UHD performance, this is a stale effort from a franchise showing its age. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Independence Day (£19) – This enjoyably cheesy blockbuster gets a remaster in time for its 20th anniversary. View at Amazon [4K/DTSX]

Independence Day Resurgence (£20) – A lazy retread of the original. The UHD disc at least is a decent upgrade over the Blu-ray. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [4K/DA]

Joy (£24) – Starring Jennifer Lawrence, this biopic about Joy Mangano (creator of the miracle mop) gets a UHD release. View at Amazon [U4K/5.1]

Kingsman: The Golden Circle (£20) – Another spy romp, with a colourful picture. The audio could be more prominent. View at HMV (steelbook (£16) (read our UHD REVIEW)) [U4K/DA]

Kingsman: The Secret Service (£17) – A raucous and raunchy riff on James Bond, with tongue lodged firmly in cheek. View at Amazon [U4K/7.1]

Life Of Pi (£20) – A visually stunning experience following a shipwreck survivor as he bids to return home. View at Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/7.1]

Logan (£20) – The Wolverine film we've been waiting for. An excellent upgrade over the Blu-ray in both image and sound. View at HMV (read our REVIEW) [4K/DA]

Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (£20) – A 'bromance' that sees Zac Efron and Adam Devine search for dates, only to find two out-of-control girls. View at Zavvi [U4K/7.1]

Miss Peregine's Home For Peculiar Children (£20) – Another film about odd people from Tim Burton, this native 4K film gets a pleasing transfer. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Martian, The (£15) – Matt Damon is an astronaut stranded on Mars in yet another visually impressive, and surprisingly humorous, film from Sir Ridley Scott View at Amazon [U4K/7.1]

Martian, The Extended Edition (£20) – The extended cut of Ridley Scott's popular film features 10 extra minutes and an audio track upgrade. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Maze Runner, The (£20) – A group of teenagers wake up with no memory, as they try to escape from a massive, ever-shifting maze. View at Amazon [4K/7.1]

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (£20) – Having escaped the maze (spoiler!), they face a challenge to survive the arid conditions of a post-apocalyptic Earth. View at HMV [U4K/7.1]

Maze Runner: Death Cure (£18) - A decent finale to the Runner trilogy, it sports a nice upscaled picture and an excellent sounding audio track. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Murder On The Orient Express (£20) – While the film is fine, the 65mm photography looks absolutely fantastic in 4K HDR. Stunning. View at Amazon [4K/DA] (read our UHD review)

Predator (£20) View at HMV [4K/5.1] - Classic film where the hunters become the hunted. The visual presentation is great and the sound puts in a decent shift

Predator Trilogy (£35) View at HMV [4K/4K/U4K/5.1] - Overall a pleasing showing for the trilogy, although the lack of object-based audio tracks may erk some

Prometheus (£20) – A disappointing prequel(ish) to Alien, this upscaled 4K does at least look great. View at HMV [U4K/7.1]

Red Sparrow (£25) - A spy flick that features some alarming violence, the fine AV presentation papers over the thin story and characters View at HMV (£28 Steelbook) View at Zavvi [4K/DA]

Revenant, The (£19) – 19th century trapper Hugh Glass (Leonardo DiCaprio) is left for dead and seeks revenge in this gorgeous-looking film. View at Amazon. (read our UHD REVIEW) [4K/7.1]

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (£20) – An entertaining reboot of the long-running Apes series. The disc itself doesn't make the most of the 4K format though. View at Amazon [U4K/5.1]

Shape Of Water, The (£20) - del Toro's latest is a wonderfully inclusive tale. The picture looks great and the 5.1 track is strong View at Amazon (Steelbook £25 View at HMV) [U4K/5.1] (read our UHD review)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri (£20) – Frances McDormand is excellent in this flawed, but fiery Oscar-winning drama. Picture quality is good, as is the 5.1 track. View at HMV [U4K/5.1]

Trolls (£20) – A film aimed at kids, the picture and sound are good, but it's not a significant upgrade over the Blu-ray. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

War For The Planet Of The Apes (£20) – A satisfying conclusion to the Caesar arc. Subtly better than the Blu-ray with a naturalistic Atmos track. View at Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

X-Men: Apocalypse (£20) – A disappointing sequel to DoFP that, despite the largely epic visuals, comes across as a bit overstuffed and familiar. View at HMV [4K/DA]

X-Men: Days of Future Past (£20) – A solid 4K picture is complemented by a bustling, energetic 7.1 DTS HD track. View at Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/7.1]

X-Men First Class (£20) – This 4K upgrade offers a solid presentation with decent picture and very good sound. No Dolby Atmos though. View at HMV [U4K/5.1]

2entertain/BBC

Earth: One Amazing Day (£20) – Like the BBC's previous offerings, this disc offers a stunning image. It also boasts an audio upgrade with an Atmos track. View at HMV [4K/DV/DA]

Planet Earth II (£28) – The best looking 4K Blu-ray? The sound is standard DTS-HD, but the images will put you under a spell. View at HMV (read our UHD REVIEW) [4K/5.1]

Blue Planet II (£30) – A superb 4K Blu-ray package that's one of the best discs you can buy. View at Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [4K/5.1]

Planet Earth II/Blue Planet II (£50) – Compilation of two TV documentaries that look resplendent in 4K HDR. View at HMV [4K/5.1/5.1]

ArtHaus Musik

Tosca: Royal Opera House (Pappano) (£33) – Antonia Pappano leads the Royal Opera House Orchestra in the 2001 rendition of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca. View at HMV [4K/5.1]

Busch Media Group

Namibia - The Spirit Of Wilderness (£20) – Takes a journey through Namibia, revealing its stunning natural locations in 4K HDR. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Disney

Black Panther (£25) – An invigorating slice of MCU action with a pleasing native 4K picture and a decent-sounding Atmos track. View at Amazon [4K/DV/DA]

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2 (£20) – Fun, but lesser sequel, the 4K is especially pretty, with a forceful and effective track. View at Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (£25) – Another satisfying 4K release from Disney that boasts a spectacular picture and an entertaining soundrack View at Amazon [4K/DV/DA] (read our UHD review)

Thor: Ragnarok (£20) – The best Thor film yet gets a well-rounded 4K performance with impressive picture and a soundtrack befitting the God of Thunder. View at HMV (read our UHD review) [U4K/DA]

IN-AKUSTIK

On a Mission - Live In Madrid (£25) – This one should appeal to fans of classic rock and Michael Schenker in particular. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Import

*UHD discs are region-free so 4K discs from other regions should work on your 4K player. However, 4K players themselves aren't region-free, so the accompanying Blu-ray disc and digital codes are likely to be region-locked*

20th Century Fox

Song To Song ($20) – Terrence Malick makes his UHD bow with a meandering film about musicians in Texas. There's no HDR, but there are some stunning images. View at Amazon [4K/5.1]

[4K/5.1] Bad Santa 2 ($30) – A sequel that misses the mark completely. No HDR, but it's still watchable. View at Amazon US [4K/5.1]

Iron Man trilogy steelbook edition (GER £72) – The Iron Man trilogy gets decent audio but lacklustre 4K visuals. N.B these discs aren't from Disney/Paramount View at Amazon UK [U4K/7.1]

Cars 3 ($28) – We can't say we needed another film in the bewildering Cars series, but technically this is a first-rate UHD View at Amazon US [U4K/DA]

[U4K/DA] Coco (£40) - A colourful, vibrant and affecting film from Pixar. The image could be better, though the audio is enjoyable View at Amazon UK [U4K/DA]

[U4K/DA] Incredibles, The ($30) - A super film gets a muted 4K release. Improvements aren't huge and soundtrack is a little uninspired View at Amazon US [U4K/DA]

Brawl in Cell Block 99 ($15) - A superbly violent film sees modest improvements over the Blu-ray and a bone-crunching soundtrack View at Amazon US [4K/5.1]

Neon Demon, The (£26) – Winding Refn fashion-set story is typically loopy. It looks stunning and sounds great, but oddly no HDR. View at Amazon [4K/5.1]

Arrival (£38/$20) – A thoughtul and emotional sci-fi film. The image is intentionally drab, but offers a subtle upgrade and the soundtrack is well executed. View at Amazon or Amazon US [U4K/7.1]

or [U4K/7.1] Downsizing ($21) - Trying to be funny and smart, but not really hitting either target with aplomb. It's not the most impressive of UHD discs View at Amazon US [U4K/DV/DA]

Rocky Mountain Express (£17) – A scenic journey along the Rocky Mountain railway line. Comes with both SDR and HDR options. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Across the Universe ($26) - An ode to The Beatles that you'll either enjoy greatly or not get on with. Puts in the terrific UHD performance though View at Amazon US [4K\DA]

[4K\DA] Fifth Element, The (£40) – Luc Besson's 90's sci-fi flick is still a joy 20 years later. This restoration is super impressive, as is the soundtrack. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

[4K/DA] Leon: The Professional (£42) – Besson has arguably never bettered himself, the picture is fantastic and the soundtrack expansive. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

[4K/DA] Pride + Prejudice + Zombies ($23) – A rather silly riff on Jane Austen's famous novel, it does at least look and sound great on UHD. View at Amazon US [U4K/DA]

[U4K/DA] Starship Troopers (£15) – Classic Paul Verhoeven film punches space bugs in the face with a fine picture and audio performance. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

[4K/DA] Risen (£20) – A Christian-themed effort that's more TV than cinema. The video is of decent quality, as is the soundtrack. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

[U4K/DA] Rough Night ($27) - Very talented actresses can't lift a so-so comedy. It offers decent, but not attention grabbing UHD results View at Amazon US [U4K/DA]

[U4K/DA] Zero Dark Thirty (£21) – A dense film from about the search for Bin Laden, with a great central performance from Jessica Chastain. Picture and sound are of excellent quality. View Amazon [U4K/DA]

Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1 (£4) – Bereft of incident, it works as a slow build. The HDR adds a few nice details, though the soundtrack is the highlight. View at Amazon [U4K/DTSX]

[U4K/DTSX] Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 (£12) – A cracking conclusion to the Harry Potter series, the UHD gets HDR benefits and a great audio track. View at Amazon [U4K/DTSX]

[U4K/DTSX] Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince ($22) – A mature effort in the Potter series with HDR enhancements. The soundtrack is a refined one. View at Amazon US [U4K/DTSX]

[U4K/DTSX] Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (£22) – A literally dark and gloomy effort, accentuated by HDR. The audio is again impressive. View at Amazon [U4K/DTSX]

[U4K/DTSX] Watchmen: The Ultimate Cut (£24) – A comic-book adaptation that doesn't grasp the material. The UHD doesn't quite pop but is a decent effort. View at Amazon [U4K/5.1]

Lions Gate

American Assassin (£18) – A violent and rather outdated action flick that scores well on both picture and sound performance. View at Amazon [U4K/DV/DA]

Criminal (£20) – Kevin Costner plays an ex-con implanted with a CIA agent's memories in an effort to stop a hacker from launching missiles that could start World War III. View at HMV [U4K/5.1]

Deepwater Horizon (£14) – A intense retelling of the Deepwater disaster, this is a film that looks great and sounds even better. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Expendables 3, The (£20) – Sly Stallone's crew of ageing action stars flex their biceps against expendable-turned-villain Mel Gibson's Conrad Stonebanks. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Hacksaw Ridge (£18) – A visceral depiction of the Battle of Okinawa that tells the story of the astonishing Desmond Dawes. Picture-wise, it's a notable upgrade over the Blu-ray. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Hitman's Bodyguard, The (£18) – Ryan Reynold's bodyguard protects Samuel L Jackson's hitman in this action/comedy. View at Amazon [4K/DV/DA]

Hunger Games, The (£18) – A decent adaptation that's a bit tame in places. Jennifer Lawrence is solid as the heroine and the 4K Blu-ray sports a pleasing picture. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Hunger Games: Catching Fire (£18) – The most convincing of the Hunger Games films, the story engages and the 4K disc offers solid sound and vision. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (£18) – A slow, introspective entry that plants the seeds for the final film. Not the brightest of 4K HDR pictures. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (£18) – Katniss takes the fight to President Snow in a finale that's stuffed, but sends its characters off in a fitting manner. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Hunger Games, The: Four-film Collection (£60) – A collection of all four films in the Hunger Games saga. View at HMV [U4K/4K/DA]

La La Land (£18) – An impressive showcase for HDR/WCG grading, with bold, vivid colours. The soundtrack makes this a terrific presentation. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Jigsaw (£20) – Jigsaw returns (or does he?) to trap more unwilling participants in his gruesome traps. Picture is a very fine upgrade, as is the effective Atmos track. View at Amazon [U4K/DV/DA]

Patriots Day (£20) – A solid retelling of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. The 4K boasts a very good image and a great track. View at HMV (Read our review) [U4K/DTSX]

Power Rangers (£18) – The 2017 update of Power Rangers underwhelms, but the image is great as is the soundtrack. View at Amazon [4K/DV/DA]

Mechanic: Resurrection (£20) – Jason Statham returns to dispatch folks in ever more inventive ways. The film isn't great, but the disc is rather good. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Sicario (£18) – A tense experience in this stylish take on the war on drugs, complete with a superb soundtrack. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [4K/DA]

Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets (£18/£25) – An enjoyable, ramshackle effort. It looks and sounds great. View at Amazon or 4K/3D Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/DV/DA]

Wonder (£20) – A sentimental film, but a pretty good one at that. The 4K offers a pleasing image and engaging audio. View at Amazon [U4K/DV/7.1]

Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place (£20) View at HMV (£30) Steelbook View at HMV - One of 2018's best films gets a very good 4K picture and an Atmos track that focuses on mood and environment [U4K/DV/DA]

Allied (£20) – Robert Zemeckis' WW2 film has an interesting premise, but the execution is flawed. Technically it's an excellent film and the UHD reflects that. View at Amazon (Read our review) [4K/5.1]

Baywatch (£20) – A film that's not entirely sure of its bearings. Still, the picture is suprisingly good, as is the soundtrack. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Cloverfield/10 Cloverfield Lane (£40) – Both the Cloverfield films get fairly decent pictures, but only 10 Lane gets an expressive Atmos track. View at HMV (Read our review) [U4K/7.1/DV/DA]

Daddy's Home 2 (£20) – A soporific comedy sequel, the visuals are an improvement on the HD release and the audio is decent. View at HMV [U4K/DV]

Forrest Gump (£20) – The kind of film you rarely see anymore. The visuals in this 4K release are imperfect but the audio is solid View at Amazon [4K/DV/DA]

Ghost In The Shell [2017] (£20) – A visually spectacular but underwhelming anime adaptation. The track is great, but visually less so. View at HMV (Read our review) [U4K/DA]

G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra/Retaliation (£35) - Despite a top-notch cast Cobra is daft and forgettable, while Retaliation's story is pure gibberish View at Amazon [U4K]

Jack Reacher (£20) - Tom Cruise puts in a fine performance as Jack Reacher, and so does the 4K's picture and sound View at HMV [U4K/DV/7.1]

Mission: Impossible 1-5 (£70) - All of the Mission: Impossible films (save Fallout) in one big collection View at HMV [U4K/4K/DV/5.1/7.1/DA]

Mission: Impossible (£24) - Brian de Palma's suspenseful effort offers an engaging picture performance and enjoyable 5.1 track View at Zavvi [4K/DV/5.1]

Mission: Impossible II (£23) - John Woo's outlandish sequel lends itself well to the 4K format with an at times beautiful image and a great 5.1 track View at Zavvi [4K/DV/5.1]

Mission: Impossible III (£23) - Though J.J. Abram's effort sags in the last act, the 4K is a pretty one with a robust surround soundtrack View at Zavvi [U4K/DV/5.1]

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (£23) - Brad Bird's entry offers more humour, Cruise hanging off the Burj Khalifa and outstanding picture and sound View at Zavvi [4K/DV/7.1]

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (£23) - There are brilliant stunts in Chris McQuarrie's spin on M:I and the picture and sound are very enjoyable View at Zavvi [U4K/DV/DA]

mother! (£20) – A bold, strange tale from Darren Aronofsky, it arrives on 4K with a grainy image and a powerful soundtrack. View at HMV (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/DV/DA]

Saving Private Ryan (£20) – Another Spielberg classic lands on 4K, the UHD retains the film's gritty feel and the soundtrack is capable of great fidelity. View at HMV [4K/DV/DA]

Star Trek (£25) – The first and best entry in the new “Kelvin timeline”. Thanks to Abrams’ energetic direction, fantastic AV and engaging cast. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Star Trek Beyond (£20) – An improvement on Into Darkness, Beyond has plenty of fizz even if the story feels like a retread of the TV series. The disc is stunning. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Star Trek Into Darkness (£15) – The cast still engages in this sequel and on the AV side it's another stellar effort, although the film suffers from an underwhelming narrative (Khaaaaannn!!!). View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Terminator Genisys (£20) – This generic Terminator reboot gets a good 4K upgrade. Genisys will always be a terrible name for a film though. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Transformers: 5 Movie Collection (£80) – The only way to get all of Michael Bay's Transformer films in 4K. Though why you'd want to do that to yourself we wouldn't know View at Amazon [U4K/DV/DA]

Transformers: The Last Knight (£20) – Not a good film at all, but the visuals and soundtrack are enjoyable. View at Amazon (Read our UHD review) [U4K/DV/DA]

xXx - The Return Of Xander Cage (£20) – Xander Cage returns in this daft sequel, the image is good but the audio is fantastic. View at Amazon (read our review) [U4K/DA]

Sony Pictures

5th Wave, The (£20) – Chloe Grace Moretz leads the fightback against an alien attack that has devastated the Earth in this YA adaptation. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

A Few Good Men (£20) – Twenty five years on and this film looks as good as it ever will outside of a cinema. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Amazing Spider-Man, The (£20) – A origin story that's lacking in the story department, the visuals and audio dazzle nevertheless. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Amazing Spider-Man 2, The (£20) – A great advert for UHD, though the film suffers from an overly busy narrative. View at Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [4K/DA]

Angels And Demons (£20) – A better film than the original, but it still has trouble turning Dan Brown's words into the thriller it wants to be. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Angry Birds Movie, The (£20) – An adaptation of the hugely popular mobile game, Angry Birds is your standard animated film wrapped in a terrific 4K package. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Baby Driver (£20) – Edgar Wright's dazzling action/musical drives onto 4K with a decent image and a much better audio track. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk (£20) – Ang Lee's latest is technically ambitious, slick looking film but offers a so-so experience. View at HMV (read our UHD REVIEW) [4K/DA/60FPS]

Blade Runner 2049 (£20) - A terrific film gets a picture perfect image and brilliant soundtrack. [4K/DA] View at Amazon (read our UHD review)

Bram Stoker's Dracula (£20) – Francis Ford Coppola's adaptation of Dracula is a visually opulent one. The UHD looks stunning and the soundtrack is impressive. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

The Bridge On The River Kwai (£20) – David Lean's classic emerges onto 4K with a print that keeps its original look intact. The engaging audio track makes this a terrific disc. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Chappie (£20) – A somewhat derivative effort, Chappie is worth a watch thanks to the seamless visual effect of its main character. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (£20) – A classic that gets a cracking 4K restoration that retains its filmic look. View at HMV [4K/5.1]

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (£60) – This version of the film comes in a special case with a 64-page booklet of rare set photos. View at HMV [4K/5.1]

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (£20) – Ang Lee's classic gets a 4K restoration that's a fine example of the format, with stellar performance in both video and audio. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Concussion (£20) – Will Smith plays Dr Bennet Omalu, who discovers the NFL is hiding the truth about the risks from concussion in American football. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Dark Crystal, The (£20) - Like Labyrinth before it, this cult fave gets a tremendous UHD outing with superb visuals and audio View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Dark Tower, The (£20) – A so-so adaptation of Stephen King's novel, the UHD Blu-ray looks and sounds pretty fabulous. View at HMV [4K/DV]

Da Vinci Code, The (£20) – Even 4K can't lift this leaden adaptation off the ground - nor can it make Tom Hanks' haircut look any better. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Da Vinci Code/Angels and Demons/Inferno (£45) – Triple bill starring Tom Hanks in Dan Brown's popular book series about symbologist Robert Langdon. View at HMV [4K/4K/U4K/DA]

Equalizer, The (£20) - Spectacularly violent film with an inventive use of a nail gun, the 4K offers an improvement in picture and a strong audio presentation View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Emoji Movie, The (£22) – A movie that didn't need to exist, but does. At least the 4K puts in a good visual and audio performance. View at Zavvi [U4K/DA]

Fury (£20) – David Ayer's fearless WWII film is a brutally told story, but it does look and sound outstanding on 4K UHD. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Ghostbusters (£20) – Classic ’80s comedy about a group of New Yorkers taking on paranormal entities. Busting makes you feel good. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Ghostbusters II (£20) – A sequel that doesn’t quite hit the heights of the first film, but still packs in some decent laughs and scares. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Ghostbusters [2016] (£17) – A reboot? A remake? Whatever the case, Ghostbusters 2016 is hit and miss. The 4K release has a great soundtrack. View at Zavvi [U4K/DA]

Ghostbusters 1-3 (£40) – Features the three Ghostbusters films in one box. The beloved original is the best of the lot. View at HMV [4K//4K/U4K/DA]

Groundhog Day (£20) – Improved over previous releases, it's better visually and receives a spacious soundtrack. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Hancock (£20) – A promising set-up gives way to a disappointing second half, this is a superhero movie that at least attempts a few risks. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Inferno (£20) – Tom Hanks again returns as Robert Langdon in another reasonable film. Visually it's good but the soundtrack is a fine selling point. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Jumanji (£20) – Classic '90s film with Robin Williams makes its 4K bow. The fully restored image is excellent, as is the soundtrack. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (£20) – Much more fun than expected, the 4K offers pretty visuals and a superb soundtrack. View at Amazon (Steelbook (£26) View at Zavvi)) [U4K/DV/DA] (read our UHD review)

Labyrinth (£20) – David Bowie features as the Goblin King, who gives a girl (Jennifer Connelly) 13 hours to solve a labyrinth or he'll take her baby brother away. View at Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [4K/DA]

Life (£20) – A riff on Alien, Life suffices as decent but predictable entertainment. The Atmos track is engaging and visually it's a clear step up on the Blu-ray. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Magnificent Seven, The (£20) – An improvement on the Blu-ray, the UHD release is more refined and looks fantastic. The audio track is a knockout too. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Men In Black (£20) – Sony delves into its catalogue to give its MiB series a fresh lick of paint. The 4K image is outstanding and the soundtrack is impressive. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Men In Black II (£20) – A sequel that's a rehash of the first film, the 4K image and soundtrack are again outstanding. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Men In Black 3 (£20) – A return to form for the series, the 4K image and audio are yet again nearly flawless View at HMV [4K/DA]

Men In Black Trilogy: Limited Edition Steelbook (£43) – A collection of the three popular MiB films in a glossy steelbook package. View at Zavvi [4K/DA]

Passengers (£20) – A stunningly pristine, clean image with very few flaws. The audio track offers a fine listen too. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Patriot, The (£20) – As usual, this Roland Emmerich film lacks subtlety, but offers excitement. Both the picture and sound are terrific. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Peter Rabbit (£25) - The film is not one we'd revisit any time soon, though the 4K offers a good picture and decent sound quality View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Pineapple Express (£20) – One of few reasons to still have faith in James Franco, who’s great in this stoner/bro-mance/crime comedy. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Resident Evil: Afterlife (£20) - Afterlife gets a decent visual facelift, but the real gains are felt in another fantastic soundtrack. View at HMV [U4K\DA]

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (£20) – The Resi series ends (or does it?) with a disappointing 4K image, but the sound is good. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Salt (£20) – Angelina Jolie’s double agent goes on the run in this enjoyable, female-led action film that features a great HDR-assisted picture. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Sausage Party (£20) – An indecent, vulgar and pun-tastic animated comedy that's received fine 4K treatment. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Shallows, The (£20) – A fine little thriller that pits Blake Lively against a killer shark. Even with some wonky CG, it's a great UHD disc and Lively is fantastic in it. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Smurfs: The Lost Village (£20) – Another okay entry into the Smurfs canon, visually the 4K is similar to the Blu-ray but the audio presentation is the real highlight. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Smurfs 2, The (£20) – One for the family, this live-action/animated hybrid has stellar picture and sound. The less said about the film the better. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Spider-Man: Homecoming (£20) – Energetic and fun comic book film, the 4K is of good quality, the soundtrack is better. View at HMV or £122 Zavvi (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/DV/DA]

Spider-Man Legacy (£120) – All the Spider-Man films get a 4K release and object-based audio. This is UHD done extremely well. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Spider-Man (£20) - An enjoyable origin story that receives a dazzling 4K picture and an impressive Atmos soundtrack View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Spider-Man 2 (£20) - A sequel that improves on the original and a 4K that produces a stunning image and a superior Atmos soundtrack View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Spider-Man 3 (£20) - The weakest of the original Spider-Man trilogy but like the others it gets a peerless 4K transfer with tremendous picture and sound View at Amazon [4K/DA]

T2 Trainspotting (£20) – Probably not as good as the original, it's still a decent dip back into the lives of Renton and friends. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Underworld: Blood Wars (£20) – Although, like its characters, the Underworld series will not die, the 4K version does at least offer a very good AV presentation. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Studiocanal

Commuter, The (£20) – A ridiculous, Hitchcock-esque mystery set on a train. It does deliver fine picture and sound though. View at HMV (Steelbook (£28) View at Zavvi) [4K]

Early Man (£20) – Nick Park's return to stop-motion animation isn't as succesful as his previous films, but it offers a few silly moments. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (£17) – The 4K image is disappointing considering James Cameron's involvement. The film remains a titan of the sci-fi genre. View at Amazon [4K/5.1]

Logan Lucky (£18) – Steven Soderberg returns with this 'Hillbilly heist film'. The 4K presentation is strong, though there's no object-sound audio on the disc. View at Amazon [4K/5.1]

Paddington 2 (£20) – A delightful sequel that makes a very good impression on UHD with a colourful image and a solid soundtrack. View at HMV [U4K/DV/DA] (read our UHD review)

Universal Pictures

American Made (£20) – A true life crime story breezily told, Cruise once again entertains and the disc boasts an Atmos track and satisfactory picture. View at HMV [U4K/DTSX]

Apollo 13 (£19) – Despite knowing the ending Ron Howard's take on the Apollo 13 accident is great entertainment. The presentation is a solid one with a thudding track. View at Amazon [4K/DTSX]

Atomic Blonde (£20) – Charlize Theron stars in this enjoyable action film with a knotty plot. The image is a decent upgrade, but the real gains are in the sound. View at HMV [U4K/DV/DTSX]

Battleship (£20) – By all measures a poorly conceived film, but a great showcase for 4K. There's no Atmos, but it has a DTS:X track instead View at Amazon [U4K/DTSX]

Bourne: The Ultimate Five-Movie Collection (£80) – A collection of all the Bourne movies to date. Even Legacy. View at HMV [U4K/4K/DTSX]

Bourne Identity, The (£19) – Identity turned the modern-day spy genre on its head and still remains one of the best spy thrillers of the 21st century. View at Zavvi [U4K/DTSX]

Bourne Supremacy, The (£19) – Supremacy sees Paul Greengrass inherit the director's seat, creating what would become the series' signature style. View at Zavvi [U4K/DTSX]

Bourne Ultimatum, The (£19) – A fantastic end to the trilogy that introduces a new enemy, brings back old characters and has several cracking set-pieces. View at Zavvi [U4K/DTSX]

Bourne Legacy, The (£19) – A disappointing spin-off that attempts to copy the series style, but instead serves up a limp imitation. View at Zavvi [U4K/DTSX]

Darkest Hour (£20) – Gary Oldman's Oscar-winning performance sees the light of day in 4K. The film puts in a commendable performance in both picture and audio. View at HMV [4K/DA]

Despicable Me (£20) – The popular animated franchise hits 4K and it's one of the first Dolby Vision discs View at Amazon. (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/DV/DTSX]

Despicable Me 2 (£20) – The Despicable Me sequel reaches 4K and the performance is similar to the original. View at Amazon [U4K/DV/DTSX]

Despicable Me 3 (£20) – The third Despicable film gets another enjoyably colourful 4K presentation. View at HMV [U4K/DV/DTSX]

Dracula Untold (£20) – A Dracula origin story that lacks bite, but passes for decent entertainment. View at HMV (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DTSX]

E.T: The Extra-Terrestrial (£24) – Another Spielberg classic given the 4K treatment. The image is impressive and John William's score soars. View at Amazon [4K/DTSX]

Everest (£19) Relives the true story of a climbing expedition on Mt Everest that encounted one of the worst snow storms ever. View at Zavvi [U4K/DA]

Fast & Furious 6 (£20) – This bonkers sixth instalment isn't as good as the fifth film, but features more silly, inane stunts involving lots of cars. View at HMV [U4K/DTSX]

Fast & Furious 7 (£20) – Jason Statham faces up against the Furious crew in a film that sees a car fly from one skyscraper to another. View at Amazon [U4K/DTSX]

Fast & Furious 8 (£20) – Another utterly daft and entertaining entry in the series. View at HMV (or (£22) Zavvi steelbook) (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DV/DTSX]

Fifty Shades Freed (£19) - The Fifty Shades series (hopefully) finishes with this trilogy capper. It does at least impress in terms of picture and sound View at Zavvi [U4K/DTSX]

Fifty Shades Of Grey + Fifty Shades Darker (£35) – The popular film series gets a UHD release. It's not much of an upgrade over the Blu-ray. View at HMV [U4K/DTSX]

Get Out (£20) – Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning social horror arrives on 4K with a satisfactory picture and soundtrack. View at HMV (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DTSX]

Gladiator (£20) – Are you not entertained by this 4K presentation? Both picture and sound are of a high quality and the film still delivers View at HMV [4K/DV/DTSX]

Grease: 40th Anniversary Edition (£20) – The 1970s classic gets a new lease of life on 4K with a colourful presentation and a capable 5.1 sound mix View at HMV [4K/DV/5.1]

Great Wall, The (£20) – Matt Damon stars in this fairly average fantasy film that does at least boast excellent sound and vision. View at HMV (read our REVIEW) [4K/DA]

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (£24) – Jim Carrey puts in another over the top performance in Ron Howard's Christmas film. It looks decent on 4K but the DTS:X track is of better quality. View at Amazon [U4K/DTSX]

Huntsman: Winter's War, The (£20) – Chris Hemsworth returns in a perfunctory prequel/sequel that sees his character try to foil the attempts of Emily Blunt's Ice Queen to find the Magic Mirror. View at HMV [U4K/DTSX]

IMAX Adventure (£23) – An IMAX documentary that showcases scenes of tornados, the Grand Canyon and images of the universe in dazzling 4K (but strangely, no HDR). View at Amazon [4K/5.1]

IMAX Nature (£20) – Another IMAX documentary, this time taking in Antartica, primitive animals from the Ice Age and nature's most feared hunter, the shark View at Amazon [4K/5.1]

Incredible Hulk, The (£20) – An overlooked effort within the MCU, this release boasts a solid 4K picture and a boisterous audio track. View at HMV [U4K/DTSX]

King Kong (£20) – Despite being ten years old, this is a substantial improvement over the Blu-ray, with better detail and colour. The sound is terrific too. View at HMV [U4K/DTSX]

Lone Survivor (£19) – The story of a group of soldiers fighting for their lives after they're spotted in enemy territory. It's better than you might think, and the AV is top-notch. View at Zavvi [U4K/DTSX]

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (£20) – Tom Cruise returns in this lacklustre sequel that boasts a very good picture and an excellent Atmos track. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Jason Bourne (£20) – Matt Damon returns as an older, weary Bourne. It's not as fresh, but serves up some spectacular action. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [4K/DTSX]

Jurassic Park: Trilogy Collection (£50) – Spielberg's original remains the best of the trio. Video quality is variable, but the audio tracks are a roaring success. View at HMV [4K/DTSX]

Jurassic World (£20) – A film that's just ok, it does achieve a superior performance over the Blu-ray with a fine HDR treatment and a balanced track. View at HMV [4K/DTSX]

Lucy (£15) – Luc Besson's bonkers sci-fi film is anchored by Scarlett Johansson's turn as a drug mule who develops special abilities. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [4K/DA]

Minions (£20) – We still don't get the appeal of the Minions, but this is one of the nicer 4K animated discs. No Dolby Vision, but it does come with an Atmos track. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Mummy, The (£19) – The original and probably the best of the Mummy films, it's the recipient of an impressive picture and audio. View at Zavvi [U4K/DTSX]

Mummy, The [2017] (£20) – Tom Cruise is decent in this average reboot. The 4K picture and Atmos track are surprisingly capable though. View at HMV (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (£19) – Declining returns from the series, the UHD presentation on the other is possibly the best of the lot. View at Zavvi [U4K/DTSX]

Mummy Returns, The (£20) – A fun and silly sequel that's brought back to life on 4K, the audio is enjoyably aggressive. View at HMV [U4K/DTSX]

Mummy Trilogy, The (£40) – From a visual and audio view, the early 2000s' Mummy films hold up quite well, though the quality of the series gets steadily worse. View at Amazon [U4K/DTSX]

Oblivion (£20) – Tom Cruise plays a veteran soldier tasked with extracting Earth's remaining resources. Looks and sounds spectacular in 4K and Atmos. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Pacific Rim (£20) - A diverting sequel that lacks the original's novelty, it does at least boast a seriously impressive picture and an impactful soundtrack View at Zavvi (Steelbook £30 View at HMV) [U4K/DV/DA]

Phantom Thread (£20) - Paul Thomas Anderson's fashion film is a sumptuous effort with fine acting from all involved. The 4K itself is a dazzling effort View at Amazon [4K/DTSX]

Purge, The: Three-movie Collection (£45) – Skip the first, see the second and third in this horror series. The picture upgrade is nice, but the soundtracks excel. View at HMV [U4K/DTSX]

Secret Life Of Pets, The (£20) – Essentially Toy Story with animals. It's a decent affair, though the AV quality offers little upgrade over the Blu-ray. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Serenity (£20) – Josh Whedon's much adored film gets an okay 4K transfer. The DTS:X track fares much better than the picture. View at Amazon [U4K/DTSX]

Sing (£20) – A decent animated riff on X-Factor, the 4K offers a good HDR-assisted picture, though detail could be better. The Atmos track offers good immersion. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Snow White And The Huntsman (Extended Edition) (£19) – A tepid, revisionist tale of the Snow White story that's saved only by Charlize Theron's theatrics. View at Zavvi [U4K/DTSX]

Split (£20) – Shyamalan's latest is very well done and contains a few welcome surprises. By far the best film he's made in years. View at HMV [U4K/5.1]

Straight Outta Compton (£19) – A entertaining rap biopic that's a little fast and loose with the actual events, it does at least boast solid picture and sound. View at Zavvi [U4K/DTSX]

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows (£23) – An average sequel with decent UHD visuals. The energetic Atmos soundtrack is the highlight. View at Zavvi [U4K/DA]

The Action Collection (£80) – Features The Huntsman, Lucy, Everest, Battleship and Warcraft in one 4K collection. View at HMV

Van Helsing (£20) – A not particularly good reimagining of the pre-eminent hunter of vampires, with Hugh Jackman in the lead role. Features a DTS:X soundtrack. View at HMV [U4K/DTSX]

Warcraft: The Beginning (£19) – WoW hits the screen in this occasionally confounding film. The visual effects are impressive, but the story and characters less so. View at Zavvi [U4K/DA]

Warner Bros.

Accountant, The (£20) – A bonkers, guilty pleasure hitman flick with a picture that's barely an upgrade over the Blu-ray and does not include Atmos. View at Amazon [U4K/7.1]

Argo (£20) – Ben Affleck's Oscar-winning, and slightly overrated, film hits 4K with an impressive picture. No object-based soundtrack, though. View at HMV [4K/5.1]

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (£20) – A classic film gets the 4K treatment with a revelatory picture and a fantastic soundtrack. Outstanding. View at Amazon (read our UHD REVIEW) [4K/DA]

Blade Runner: Special Edition (£35) – Comes with the extra cuts, exclusive art book and several more features on the film. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice – Ultimate Edition (£17) – A dour superhero film. Ultimate Edition offers improvements but could have been much better. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Creed (£20) – Despite the presence of Sly Stallone's Rocky Balboa, this film focuses on Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed as he follows in the footsteps of late father Apollo. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Dark Knight Trilogy, The (£43) – A spectacular rendition of Christopher Nolan's Bat trilogy. The IMAX scenes, in particular, are startingly good. View at HMV [4K/5.1]

Dunkirk (£20) – Tense WW2 film that looks epic on 4K, surprisingly it sticks with the theatrical soundtrack. View at HMV (read our REVIEW) [4K/5.1]

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (£20) – The film tries to do too much, but the UHD is outstanding, making this a reference-quality disc. View at HMV (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Game of Thrones: Series 1 (£45) – The best TV series of the past ten years gets a decent UHD upgrade, but the Atmos track is what really delivers View at Amazon [U4K/DV/DA]

Goodfellas (£20) – A classic that's benefited from a 4K restoration, giving the film a new lease of life. View at HMV [4K/5.1]

Great Gatsby, The (£20) – An energetic and exuberant take on Fitzgerald's classic that's arguably style over substance. The UHD quality is superb. View at HMV [U4K/5.1]

Harry Potter: 8 Film Collection (£78) – All eight of the Harry Potter film in one chunky collection. View at Amazon [U4K/DTSX]

I Am Legend (£20) – Decent adaptation of Richard Matheson's short story. The picture and audio are terrific and Will Smith is in fine form. View at Amazon [U4K/5.1]

Inception (£20) – A fine looking UHD from Christopher Nolan and one of his best films. No object-based audio here, but the 5.1 packs a punch. View at HMV [4K/5.1]

Interstellar (£20) – Christopher Nolan's space pic looks suitably epic in native 4K although the soundtrack can be quite harsh at times. View at HMV [4K/5.1]

In The Heart Of The Sea (£25) – The story that inspired Moby Dick: a whaling ship is involved in a battle for survival when an Orca whale attacks. View at Zavvi [U4K/DA]

IT (£20) – A fine adaptation of Stephen King's novel, the presentation is a bit weak picture-wise, though sound is particularly forceful. View at HMV [U4K/DA/DV]

John Wick (£20) – Keanu Reeves' first go as hitman John Wick. The HDR visuals are nice and the Atmos track is phenomenal. Do not kill his dog. View at HMV [4K/DA]

John Wick: Chapter Two (£20) – Arguably better than the first, the sequel takes even better advantage of HDR and the Atmos is once again excellent. View at HMV (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

John Wick 1 & 2 (£40) – Both films in the John Wick franchise in one neat package. View at Amazon [4K/U4K/DA]

Jupiter Ascending (£20) – A visually stunning, but goofy, sci-fi fantasy from the Wachowskis that boasts an immersive Atmos soundtrack. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Justice League (£25) - Despite the sunnier outlook, Justice League is a flawed effort. The picture is pretty good as is the bombastic soundtrack View at HMV [U4K/DV/DA] (read our UHD review)

King Arthur - Legend Of The Sword (£25) – An underrated take on the King Arthur mythos, the image is a solid one and the Atmos track satisfies. View at Zavvi [U4K/DA]

Kong: Skull Island (£20) – A decent, if not especially memorable, take on King Kong. The Vietnam setting is interesting, the visuals are impressive and the sound is spectacular. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Lara Croft - Tomb Raider collection (£40) – Angelina Jolie's Tomb Raider and The Cradle of Life in one box. The latter film is upscaled to 4K, while the original is native. View at HMV [4K/U4K/DV/5.1]

Legend of Tarzan, The (£20) - A functional take on Tarzan, the UHD disc offers spectacular audio and decent visuals. CG animals are still rubbish though. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

LEGO Batman Movie, The (£18) – It runs out of gas towards the end, but is an enjoyable ride nonetheless. Visually impressive, and the audio is excellent too. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

LEGO Movie, The (£9) – Everything is awesome in this vivid and colourful take on the toy bricks, popular with children and adults alike. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [U4K/5.1]

Lego Ninjago Movie (£20) – Another decent entry from the Lego line of movies, the picture is good but the Atmos track is fabulous. View at HMV [U4K/DA]

Mad Max: Fury Road (£20) – Fast and furious, George Miller’s return to the wasteland is a beautiful audition for UHD and HDR. View at Amazon – REVIEW [U4K/DA]

Man Of Steel (£20) – Zack Snyder's take on Superman is a bold, but flawed effort. The picture receives a slight upgrade, but the soundtrack is the real star. View at HMV (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Matrix, The (£20) – The Matrix has you… with a terrific 4K picture performance and a pounding Atmos track. Absolutely take the red pill for this release. View at HMV [4K/DV/DA] (read our UHD review)

Pacific Rim (£20) – Guillermo del Toro's love-letter to Kaiju monster movies is a fun adventure that's one of the best 4K Blu-rays available. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Pan (£27) – Another version of the Peter Pan story that’s visually dazzling, if an imperfect film. The soundtrack is the real highlight. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Prestige, The (£20) - Nolan's best film? This decade old film looks brand new on the 4K format as Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale's warring magicians go toe-to-toe. View at Amazon [4K/5.1]

Point Break (£20) – A remake of Kathryn Bigelow’s cult classic that takes place in the world of extreme sports, but doesn’t stick the landing. View at Amazon [U4K/7.1]

Ready Player One (£25) View at Amazon - Spielberg's trip down nostalgia lane is an entertaining effort, with an improved UHD disc over the Blu-ray and a great Atmos track [U4K/DV/DA]

San Andreas (£20) – Dwayne Johnson takes on the San Andreas fault in this disaster film with a Dolby Atmos track that will shake your room. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [U4K/DA]

Storks (£20) – The best way to catch this serviceable animated adventure on home entertainment thanks to its HDR-assisted video. View at Amazon [U4K/7.1]

Suicide Squad (£20) – Like Batman V Superman, this is mediocre. Despite some good moments, it falls apart upon closer inspection and the main villain is rubbish. View at Amazon [U4K/DA]

Sully: Miracle on the Hudson (£20) – Clint Eastwood's drama is a little slow-paced, but it's a surprise the fine UHD is not presented in the full IMAX ratio. View at Amazon [4K/DA]

Tomb Raider (£25) - A perfunctory action film with a decent performance from Alicia Vikander. It's a different story in terms of A/V, which is terrific View at HMV [4K/DV/DA]

Town, The (£20) – Another Affleck film on 4K, this release is an upgrade over the Blu-ray in terms of sharpness and clarity. View at Amazon [U4K/5.1]

Unforgiven (£20) – A classic is given the respect it merits with a 4K transfer that remains true to Clint Eastwood's vision. The audio is improved too. View at Amazon [4K/5.1]

War Dogs (£20) – A story that's too absurd to be real (but is), the 4K disc is a subtle improvement over the Blu-ray. View at Amazon (read our REVIEW) [U4K/5.1]

Westworld – The Maze (£45) – A smart update of the man vs machine narrative, the 4K picture offers few improvements, but the audio is noticeably better. View at HMV [U4K/DV/DA]

Wonder Woman (£20) – Revives DC's flagging comic book universe. The picture is bright and colourful and the Atmos track lands a punch. View at HMV (read our UHD REVIEW) [U4K/DA]