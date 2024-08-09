3 new Apple TV+ movies and TV shows I can't wait to watch over the next month – and one came out today

Apple TV+ doesn't release new stuff with anything like the frequency of Netflix or Prime Video, but it is now well respected for the quality of its output and, over the next month, there's a new movie and two new shows that I'm properly pumped for.

So, if you're all caught up on Time Bandits, Sunny and Presumed Innocent, take a look below and get these upcoming bits and pieces onto your 'Up Next' list.

Note that season 2 of Pachinko also comes out this month (23rd August) but I haven't seen the first season so this isn't on my personal radar. Looking at the Rotten Tomatoes score for the show, though, perhaps I should add it to my list...

The Instigators (8th August)

The Instigators â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Look, I know the early reviews have been... less than positive, but I've been looking forward to this one since the first trailer dropped and who can resist a buddy comedy/action flick starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck? I certainly can't. It's directed by Doug 'Edge of Tomorrow' Liman, too, so how bad could it actually be? He did also direct Jumper so maybe don't answer that...

Regardless, I will be watching it this very evening and if I get some good quippy dialogue between the two leads and some car chase action that looks and sounds great on my home system, I'll be more than happy.

Bad Monkey (14th August)

Bad Monkey â€” Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

By my reckoning, you have to go back almost 20 years to find the last good Vince Vaugh-starring production (2005's Wedding Crashers), but could this new show be the start of the Vin-aissance? The trailer looks promising, as does the fact that the showrunner is Bill Lawrence of Scrubs and Ted Lasso fame.

Based on a Carl Hiaasen novel of the same name, Bad Monkey tells the story of a Florida-based detective-turned-health inspector who gets dragged back into the world of crime when a severed arm is discovered by a tourist. Expect dark humour, lots of sarcasm and a rare appearance from Zach Braff!

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slow Horses Season 4 (4th September)

If you've never watched Slow Horses, you're really missing out. It's right up there among the very best shows of the decade, with a pitch-perfect combination of dark humour and criminal intrigue.

Gary Oldman seems born to play Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House, where MI5 rejects are sent to see out their dead-end careers. Of course, these 'rejects' aren't quite as useless as MI5 seems to think, and their chaotic investigations tend to tie into bigger conspiracies.

A new trailer for season 4 hasn't yet been released, but a teaser played after the end credits of season 3 last year. You can see that teaser above.

MORE:

4 new Netflix movies and TV shows I can’t wait to watch in August

Here are the best TVs you can buy right now

And these are the best soundbars