The best Boxing Day Sonos deals 2023

Sonos remains one of the go-to brands when it comes to whole-home, multi-room audio, wireless smart speakers, and streaming soundbars, and the company is only going from strength to strength as we roll through Christmas and the end of 2023.

The brand that kick-started the multi-room revolution now has a whole range of excellent audio products, from the home-based Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 speakers to the portable Move 2 and Roam Bluetooth speakers, not to mention the Sonos Arc, Beam and Ray TV soundbars. There's even a Sonos car audio system and, according to rumours, some Sonos headphones on the way.

Read on for our round-up of every product in the Sonos family.

The best Sonos UK deals right now

Sonos Era 300

The Sonos Era 300 incorporates spatial audio with consummate ease without ever feeling compromised in other areas. (Image credit: Sonos)

Sonos's latest premium wireless speaker is the Era 300, its first model designed for spatial audio, hence the unique cinched hourglass design. It's also the first third-party device to support Spatial Audio on Apple Music, and Sonos's first speaker with both Bluetooth and line-in support (the latter comes via USB-C, though you'll also need an adapter, which costs £19 / $19 / AU$35.

The sound is superb, much more engrossing and high quality than other speakers in its class and price range, and it blows the (admittedly cheaper) Apple HomePod 2 out of the water in terms of audio quality. It's certainly pricey, but a discount of around £50 is really helping to rectify that somewhat.

Sonos Era 100

Sonos' smaller half of the Era duo boasts great sound, excellent build quality and a veritable host of streaming features. (Image credit: Sonos)

The Era 300 is joined by the Era 100, a less powerful model that's not equipped for spatial audio. It replaces the Sonos One, and brings some big improvements – it outputs in stereo, whereas the One only played in mono, and like the Era 300 above, it too packs both Bluetooth and a USB-C line-in port alongside a new volume slider on the top panel.

Also like the Era 300, it can handle 24-bit music files from a supported streaming service like Qobuz and Amazon Music Unlimited. And the sound? Very good indeed, with a soundstage that's much wider than you would expect from a speaker this size. At £249 / $249 / AU$399, it's pricier than the Sonos One it replaces, but small discounts have helped nudge that tag down a little.

Sonos Ray

The Ray is an assertive, punchy and petite soundbar with sparkling vocal clarity. (Image credit: SnoopyTech (via Twitter) )

Sonos doesn't just do premium. For proof, check out the Sonos Ray, its most affordable soundbar. There are no HDMI ports nor Dolby Atmos or Bluetooth support, but it still offers all the features and functionality of the Sonos wireless family.

The sound is punchy and detailed, albeit far less room-filling than the bigger models in the range. The bass resonance issues that plagued the Ray at launch have been improved by a recent software update, vastly improving its performance and upgrading it to a worthwhile budget soundbar for you to consider. Especially if you can see a deal below.

Sonos Roam

The Roam is an attractive portable Bluetooth speaker with Sonos smarts. (Image credit: Sonos)

Finally a truly portable Sonos Bluetooth speaker. Much lighter and smaller than the Move (see below) the Roam is IP67 rated, meaning complete water and dust resistance and its built-in battery has the stamina for up to 10 hours of playback. The Sonos Roam comes with a USB-C charging cable and is compatible with standard Qi wireless chargers.

You can use the Sonos app and get all of the normal features, or play music over AirPlay or Bluetooth. It's a party-starting sound, too, with punch and bass, and plenty of excitement. You might get a clearer, more detailed sound from the very best Bluetooth speakers at this price, but thanks to everything Sonos offers, the Roam remains a good option.

Sonos Move 2

The Move 2 is a solid upgrade on the original Move model, but with a hefty price tag. (Image credit: Sonos)

Before the Roam, the Sonos Move was the first portable Bluetooth Sonos speaker, albeit a large and heavy one. The updated Move 2 retains its chunky dimensions and ability to go loud, but boosts the sound quality to stereo, and is much clearer, snappier and more spacious than before. It has a longer battery life (24 hours) and is still equipped with all the streaming and multi-room features you get with being part of the Sonos ecosystem.

It's ideal for anyone who wants a more versatile Sonos speaker that you can move between rooms or take into the garden, although those wanting a fully portable option should consider the Roam. It is on the expensive side, too, putting it up against some stronger sonic competition from rivals like Dali Katch G2 and even the Era 300. If you're after a better discount, the older Move is currently at a lower deal price, too.

Sonos Beam (2nd Gen)

A classy Award winner with some of the best Dolby Atmos performance in the game. (Image credit: Future)

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is simply the best Dolby Atmos soundbar at this price point. The Beam Gen 2 not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor (below) but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost. The decision by Sonos to use processing power and forward-facing drivers to recreate Dolby Atmos has paid off with a more capable and effective handling of the format than many more expensive soundbars with upward-firing drivers.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range. Where the Beam Gen 1 might skim over certain complex sounds the Gen 2 has a greater capacity to take them on, consistently resulting in a richer, more nuanced and varied listening experience.

Sonos One

It may be getting on a bit, but the One remains a smart choice for bargain hunters. (Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos One remains one of the cheapest Sonos wireless speakers (even more so now that it's been replaced by the Sonos Era 100) – and now it's even better value, thanks to a Gen 2 update. The differences between the two are slight. The Gen 2 gets Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), an updated processor, and increased memory, but the sound quality and feature set remain the same.

As it's getting on a bit, the Sonos One is usually ripe for a discount as Sonos pushes alternate models and newer speakers.

Sonos One SL

The voice assistant-less SL is the even cheaper version of the One model. (Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos One SL is a Sonos One but without the built-in microphones and voice control. So if you want something a little simpler, there's room for even bigger savings with the One SL.

Sonos Arc

Possibly the best Sonos soundbar in the business. (Image credit: Future)

The best Sonos soundbar? It just might be now that £100 has been cut from the bill. The Sonos Arc isn't cheap but it does add Dolby Atmos to the party and deliver the most impressive version of surround sound we've heard from a Sonos speaker, and indeed, one of the best from any soundbars on the market. And of course it's also a multi-room wireless speaker with app and voice control, plus access to practically every music streaming service on the planet.

Sonos Five

Bold, expansive sound and great multi-room potential – but just short of being the complete article. (Image credit: Future)

The biggest, boldest and most powerful speaker in the Sonos range, the Five can fill even the biggest room with a rich, powerful sound. Some new rivals might beat it on pure audio performance (and it doesn't support spatial audio like the newer Era 300), but as an addition to a Sonos system, it's still terrific.

Sonos IKEA Symfonisk table lamp speaker

Weird, wonderful and actually pretty cool. (Image credit: Sonos/Ikea)

Bookshelf speaker too obvious for you? How about a table lamp that doubles as a wi-fi speaker? Again, this strange idea actually works well, the Sonos IKEA Symfonisk table lamp speaker slots completely into the Sonos family and offering all of the features of a standard Sonos speaker, complete with the addition of the lamp (add your own bulb). It's a good-sounding speaker but far from a great one and plenty of rivals at this price will deliver far better sound, albeit minus the illumination. The choice is yours.

Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker

Another Ikea/Sonos team up that works if you're a fan of both. (Image credit: Sonos/Ikea)

Not only is this the cheapest Sonos speaker you can buy – it's also a bookshelf. The Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker can be wall-mounted and hold up to 3kg of books, ornaments or any other clutter you decide to place upon it. It does everything a standard Sonos speaker will do, working with all the other Sonos products on this page. And it sounds decent, too. Though it was never going to rival a 'proper' speaker, it delivers a bold, focused, entertaining sound.

Sonos Boost

A useful booster for your wireless Sonos speakers or soundbars.

The Sonos Boost is a network extender which replaced the old Sonos Bridge. Most people won't need it but you'll know if you do. Should your speakers struggle to connect because of thick walls or a sea of other wi-fi devices all fighting for the airwaves in your home, then the Boost can create a dedicated wireless system for your Sonos products. Not the most recent release from the Sonos stables, so plenty of deals to be had as it nears the end of its lifespan.

Sonos Port

The Port lets you connect an old stereo system to the Sonos multi-room network. (Image credit: Sonos)

The Sonos Port is the new version of the Connect, allowing you to connect an old stereo system to the Sonos multi-room network. There are analogue audio inputs and outputs, and a digital output. There's Apple AirPlay 2 as well.

Sonos Amp

A classy and powerful wireless amplifier. (Image credit: Sonos)

Like the Connect:Amp, the Sonos Amp is designed to offer all of Sonos’s streaming smarts in a unit to which you can add any hi-fi speakers. Around the back of the just-add-speakers Amp you’ll find all of the connections of the Connect:Amp – two pairs of speaker terminals, a subwoofer output, two ethernet sockets, and a stereo analogue input.

However, there’s one important addition in the shape of an HDMI socket which gives the Amp all of the TV-partnering features of the Sonos Beam, including automatic switching to TV audio when required and volume control via your TV’s original remote.

Sonos Sub

Add some bass to the party with the Sonos Sub. (Image credit: Sonos)

While the 16kg Sonos Sub is not the most refined piece of kit, it does its job very nicely. That job is to add some big bass. It's also a cinch to set up. The only major drawback is the big price to match. All the more reason to keep your eyes on any price cuts.

Sonos Sub Mini

Add (slightly less) bass to the party with the Sonos Sub Mini. (Image credit: Sonos)

The Sub Mini is designed to mix and match with any of Sonos's full range speakers. Though because of its diminutive size, it's recommended to partner with some of its smaller, more affordable models such as the Beam Gen 2, Ray, One, One SL or Symfonisk speakers in small to medium-sized rooms.

Connectivity is via a low-latency 5 GHz WiFi connection, which means the Sub Mini only requires a cable for power. Once added to a soundbar or speaker system, volume changes between the two are linked automatically. However, bass level and EQ can be adjusted independently in the Sonos app, where it can also be optimised to the acoustics of your space using Sonos’s Trueplay tuning technology.

With a space-saving cylindrical design measuring just 23cm by 30.5 cm, the Sub Mini uses a clever driver layout to help maximise its performance while producing a claimed low-frequency response down to 25Hz. The Sub Mini could be the ideal choice for those looking to bring a touch of low-end to a smaller space.