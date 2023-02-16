Get Roksan’s five-star CD player or power amp half-price with this stellar deal

You can pick up the excellent Roksan K3 CD Di or the Roksan K3 Power Amp at half price thanks to a new bundle deal on Richer Sounds (opens in new tab).

The discount is running right now and lets you pick up either item at half price when you buy a Roksan K3 integrated amplifier.

The offer is open to all Richer Sounds VIP Club members. To activate it, all you have to do is add the stereo amplifier to your basket and enter the voucher code “VIPROKSK3” when prompted.

If you’re not a member we also have some good news - registering to become a VIP is free! All you have to do is jump onto Richer Sounds’ site and hit the register button.

(opens in new tab) 50% off the Roksan K3 power amp and K3 CD Di (save over £500 at Richer Sounds (opens in new tab)) Get a CD player or power amp at half price with the five-star Roksan K3 Integrated Amplifier with this limited-time Richer Sounds bundle.

We’d thoroughly recommend the deal to anyone looking to spruce up their hi-fi setup, with two of the three products earning perfect 5/5 scores when we got them in for review.

The Roksan K3 integrated amp seriously impressed our testers. There's 150W of power into eight ohms, with analogue inputs and a built-in moving-magnet phono stage rubbing shoulders with aptX Bluetooth streaming. It delivers a big, expressive sound, with punchy but agile bass and oodles of detail.

This led our expert testers to conclude:

“Roksan is back on its A-game with the K3, which is nothing short of a superb amp for the price. For a fun, lively amp that can’t fail to keep you entertained, the Roksan K3 is one to consider.”

The Roksan K3 CD Di was equally impressive with it not only looking gorgeous but also delivering a large, confident soundscape and generally being rhythmically superb during all of our listening room tests. It can also operate as a DAC, with digital connections (optical and coax) that can handle up to 24-bit/192kHz files. As we noted in our Roksan K3 CD Di review:

“There are plenty of players at this price offering sound-per-pound scale and detail, but few are so musical. Roksan has again designed a product promoting the character of what it’s playing, regardless of how subtle or opaque that character may be, and that’s why you’ll never tire of listening to it.”

This is why we’re 100 per cent happy recommending this deal to our readers, even though the amp is beginning to show its age, having launched all the way back in 2015.

