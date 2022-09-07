Get Disney+ for just £1.99 with this shockingly generous streaming deal

Disney Plus is celebrating "Disney+ Day" on 8th September and, far from taking the Mickey, it is offering new and returning subscribers a month of Disney+ streaming for just £1.99.

The cut-price deal starts from 5am BST on 8th September and runs through to Monday 19th September. Disney+ typically costs £7.99 a month in the UK, so that offer means you will pocket a tasty £5 saving. We would image US subscribers will be offered a similar deal.

Fancy watching huge hits like The Mandalorian, The Rescue and Only Murders in the Building? Grab the House of Mouse's £1.99 offer (opens in new tab) while it's hot...

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | Get 1 month for just £1.99 (opens in new tab)

Want a ton of entertainment for less than the price of a cup of tea? This £1.99 introductory offer is calling your name. Membership auto-renews every month, but you can cancel any time. There is no free trial in the UK right now, so don't miss the boat...

Disney+ Day, the streamer's annual celebration, leads into the D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, in California. Between 9th and 11th September, Disney+ subscribers will be treated to "first looks at upcoming Disney+ Originals".

Meanwhile, Disney+ subscribers with theme park tickets and reservations can beat the queues by entering Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California and Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris 30 minutes early on 8th September.

Disney Plus is one of the newer streaming services around – it launched in November 2019 – but in that time it has notched up a staggering 118 million customers. There's a lot more to it than Snow White, too. Disney is the home to movies and shows from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and plenty more.

At £1.99 (opens in new tab) for your first month, it is well worth experiencing. Subscription auto-renews every month, but you can cancel within the first month if you don't want to extend your membership.

