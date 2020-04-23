Best VPN deals 2020

The best VPN is a must in the modern internet toolkit. It will maximise your online privacy, help you stream live sports and TV shows, and unlock websites which block access to users outside of their location. When it comes to choosing a VPN download, the best free VPN is not always the best answer. Thankfully, prices start from just a few dollars a month and there are always VPN deals to be had!

A VPN or Virtual Private Network is a piece of software which encrypts the data that you send back and forth between your connected device and the internet. It routes it straight through their servers. So, if you don’t want your ISP, or anyone else, seeing what you’re doing or even knowing what country you’re in, then a VPN is a great option to keep your information as secure as possible.

The best VPN services have apps for all kinds of different devices, meaning that you can stream video and live sports straight to whatever platform you choose, without having to go via a PC. VPN apps for smart TVs, Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku TV and Chromecast are all included.

If you’re not already signed up to a VPN, then you might find the jungle of companies offering their services quite overwhelming. Security is serious business, so we’ve only included deals on the VPN providers that we feel you can trust with your information.

So, whether you want to access blocked websites, watch domestic live sport when you’re away from home or just keep your browsing private, you’ll find the best VPN prices below.

ExpressVPN £10.68/$12.95 £5.50/$6.67 per month |15 months

Arguably the best VPN service, ExpressVPN is stacked with VPN apps dedicated to just about any piece of kit you might. On-site how-to guides are excellent as are the speed and 30-day money back offer. Many cheaper, few better.View Deal

NordVPN 70% off |£2.68/$3.49 per month |3-year plan

Save 70 per cent on this deal from another excellent VPN provider. NordVPN has a strict no activity logging policy and allows you to connect up to six devices simultaneously. There's AES-256 encryption, ad-blocking, malware protection and a torrenting profile too.View Deal

PrivateVPN 65% off|$3.82 per month |13-month plan

Good for Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, HBO GO and Amazon Prime Video - there aren't as many dedicate apps but the levels of encryption and the price are both very solid. Like many, buyers are protected by a 30-day money back guarantee.

View Deal

CyberGhost 82% off | £2.10/$2.75 per month |3-year plan

Get two free months on top of this super-low monthly subscription. CyberGhost offers simultaneous access from seven devices and apps for consoles, Fire TV, Apple TV and smart TVs as well as mobile and computer operating systems.View Deal

Surfshark 83% off |£1.59 per month |24 months

Surfshark is the cheapest trustworthy all-round VPN on the market. It's got apps for the majority of devices, malware protection and a handy Camouflage Mode to prevent even your ISP from knowing that you're connected to a VPN. A relatively new player but well worth trying.

View Deal

IPVanish save 73% | $3.25 per month | 1-year plan

There's only a 7-day money back option here but the service is solid. What's more, there's 250GB SugarSync cloud storage included with the deal. There's no apps for streaming boxes apart from Fire TV but you can install straight onto your router.View Deal

ZenMate 79% off |£1.49/$2.22 per month | 18 months (6 free)

Best for watching Netflix in another country, ZenMate is a strong budget choice. It's available for Fire TV, Apple TV and smart TVs and sticks with a strict no-logging policy and offers unlimited simultaneous access. It's cheap and very effective.View Deal

