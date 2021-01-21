Best Sonos Beam deals 2021

The Sonos Beam is a "fabulous little soundbar" and the proud recipient of a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award. It's also surprisingly affordable given the "exceptionally good" sound and the ability to double up as a top-notch wireless, multi-room speaker that can play music from just about any source.

We reviewed the Sonos Beam at £399 ($399, AU$599) but with so many seasonal sales, there's every chance you'll find a cheaper deal below. If you're looking for an immersive, cinema experience at an ultra-affordable price, the Beam could be the bargain for you.

The five-star Sonos Beam is smaller and cheaper than Sonos' Playbar and Playbase TV speakers, yet offers the same array of streaming and multi-room features, plus the crucial upgrades of voice control and HDMI ARC.

The speaker itself is small, light and will fit in front of most TVs. There are sleek touch controls on the top, as well as support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, plus some Apple Siri commands using an iPhone or iPad.

More importantly, sound quality is superb. Inside, four full-range drivers, one tweeter, three passive radiators and five class-D amplifiers team up to produce a sound that is rich in width, depth and three-dimensionality.

It's also worth noting that the Beam plays nice with other Sonos products, meaning you can easily expand your purchase into a multi-room audio system with the addition of, say, a few Sonos One SL wireless speakers.

The Beam can play music from the likes of Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Google Play and Deezer, as well as your smartphone or network-connected hard drives. And thanks to Sonos' S2 app, there's support for 24-bit, high-res audio.

More recently, Sonos has launched its first Dolby Atmos-capable soundbar, the Sonos Arc (£799, $799, AU$1399). Do you need to need to spend another £400+ on the (extremely impressive) Arc? No. The Sound of the Beam smashes expectations and should meet most people's needs perfectly. In our review we said the Beam would "transform your listening experience" and we still stand by every word of that.

