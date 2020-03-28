Best Nintendo Switch deals UK: cheapest Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundles

Spring is usually the time we're emerging from hibernation, but with a quarter of the world's population currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus, there's more demand for games consoles than ever.

Thankfully, a new console doesn't have to cost the earth. We've rounded up the best Nintendo Switch deals so you can get gaming while making a saving.

So why should you choose the Nintendo Switch? Because it's a console unlike any other. While the various iterations of PS4 and Xbox One concentrate on processor grunt, the Switch stays true to Nintendo's ethos and goes for pure fun.

As well as top tier games in the iconic Mario and Zelda series, the Nintendo Switch has an extra trick up its sleeve - it doubles as a portable games console. Slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can game on the go. That's a real feather in its cap.

The Nintendo Switch doesn't output in 4K, and it can't run Blu-rays or DVDs. But this is a games console, pure and simple, rather than the heart of your home entertainment system.

At the moment, Nintendo Switch stock is running low, but you can still find some Switch Lite deals – this is the version aimed solely at playing on the go. It's compatible with the standard Switch, as well as other Switch Lites.

Now let's take a look at the best Nintendo Switch deals around.

Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite deals