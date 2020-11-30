Best Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 deals for Cyber Monday 2020

In the market for a pair of proper wireless earbuds? The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 earbuds blew us away with superb sonics, snug fit and a combined battery life of a marathon 45 hours – one of the longest of its type that we've tested. That should last you a week's listening, easy.

And you can now make some healthy savings on these hugely likeable 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winners – they are down to £79.95, their cheapest ever price, in the Cyber Monday sales.

This page contains all the best deals on the Melomania 1 so you can pocket a solid saving on your purchase. Read on to find out why we love these impressive wireless buds, and why you should bag a bargain.

These wallet-friendly in-ears offer a detailed and insightful sound that few other wireless earbuds can achieve at this price. When you add in the secure fit, reliable Bluetooth connection and a mic for taking handsfree calls or chatting to Siri/Google Assistant for voice controls, it's easy to see why we found it hard to fault these buds.

But battery life is the real selling point. You get nine hours from the Melomania 1 plus four charges from the carry case, which totals 45 hours of playback. There's no accompanying app for tweaking levels, as Cambridge focuses all its attention on the sound quality. But that's no bad thing. In fact, many will prefer the simpler, more user-friendly experience.

Whether you're looking for an audiophile-friendly Apple AirPods alternative, or simply after excellent wireless sound quality at a budget price, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are a great buy. Even more so with one of these excellent deals.

