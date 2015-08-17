It takes place at London's Central Hall Westminster from 6pm and you'll be invited to attend a special live performance by the Junge Deutsche Philharmonie Orchestra and internationally renowned artist Imogen Heap.

The orchestra will be conducted by Jonathan Stockhammer and will perform pieces from composers such as György Ligeti and Philip Glass, as well as reinterpreting a song by Grammy Award winner Imogen Heap. Heap will give her only live concert this year during the second half of the event, and will also present the campaign song created specially for Sennheiser.

During the concert interval the audience will be given an exclusive glimpse into Sennheiser's latest product developments and have the opportunity to quiz the company's technical experts.

During the concert interval the audience will be given an exclusive glimpse into Sennheiser's latest product developments and have the opportunity to quiz the company's technical experts.

