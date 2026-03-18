Shopping for a soundbar on a budget? Here's some good news. Right now, one of the best soundbars we've tested, at least when it comes to value, is sporting a rather lovely discount.

The Sony HT-S2000 is down to just £299 at Richer Sounds, which is £50 off its launch price and a nice saving considering we already called this 'bar "exceptional value for money".

So, if you're looking to improve the sound that comes from your TV while keeping your outlay low, this no-frills soundbar might be just what you're looking for.

Save £50 Sony HT-S2000: was £349 now £299 at Richer Sounds The Sony HT-S2000 is a budget-friendly Dolby Atmos soundbar that offers simple plug-and-play functionality, crisp, clear dialogue and solid dynamics. It's straightforward design and feature set is focused on sound with as few frills as possible and for £50 off, it's a heck of a deal. Read more Read less ▼

The Sony HT-S2000 is a soundbar we seriously recommend if you're looking for a compact and affordable package. Fairly small in size, it measures up at just 6.4 x 80 x 12cm.

And while it's the definition of low frills, opting to focus wholeheartedly on improving your TV's sound, it still has plenty to offer.

The Sony 'bar features Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Atmos sound and HDMI eARC, which is hard to find in comparably priced bars, like the Sonos Ray. It also offers an optical audio connection, if your TV doesn't have eARC capabilities.

The S2000 uses a 3.1-channel arrangement with a built-in subwoofer and a total power output of 250 watts, alongside three X-Balanced speaker drivers.

And while there are no upfiring drivers, the height channels for the supported spatial audio formats, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, are achieved through Sony’s Vertical Sound Engine.

Ultimately, our expert testers said: “We admire a product that knows what it has to offer and doesn’t try to spread itself thin by cramming in superfluous features.

“We’re willing to bet that the Sony HT-S2000 sounds better than your TV’s built-in speakers, which is the exact goal that Sony has aimed for here.”

It's worth mentioning that if you're looking for more boxes for your money in the form of a wireless subwoofer and two wireless surrounds, then the Hisense AX5125H is a system we love to recommend. It's not discounted right now but it's still £50 less than the HT-S2000 at just £249 at Amazon.

But if you're sold on the Sony HT-S2000 as an excellent step-up option, you can secure it for just £299 at Richer Sounds right now.

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