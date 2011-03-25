Mains conditioners have their doubters, but it’s apparent that this budget six-way Clearer Audio block makes a discernible difference to your set-up.



Through it, our reference kit gained bass weight, and a wider soundstage, while treble and midrange lost their harder edges while detailing also improved.



However, despite its advantages, the sound sacrificed cohesion for analysis, meaning that elements such as vocals lost nuance and impact.



For the money it’s great, but it’s not the best in class.

