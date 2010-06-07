Trending

Cello iViewer review

Sold exclusively through Marks & Spencer, Cello's iViewer offers little in the way of visual thrills Tested at £500.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

A properly mediocre TV is a rare thing in the modern market. Here’s one

For

  • Built-in iPlayer service, plus other online features

Against

  • Everything else

To paraphrase that famous advertising campaign, this isn't just a television – it's a Marks and Spencer television.

A clever one, too: the iViewer (made by Cello, and sold exclusively through M&S) is a web-friendly 32in design, so show it a decent broadband supply, via ethernet or an optional wi-fi dongle, and you'll soon be streaming video from the iPlayer, YouTube and selected online ‘channels', including that of our sister magazine, Autocar.

As of June, it'll add Sky Player support: in the meantime, DLNA compatibility means you can share content with a suitable PC on your network.

So far, so flexible. But the iViewer's picture and sound quality swiftly undermine its appeal. Pictures suffer from a permanent drizzle of noise regardless of source.

Smearing and stability issues
Motion has smearing and some stability issues, and even when watching the iPlayer on the highest-performance mode through a wired, high-speed broadband connection, images suffer from blocking and, on occasion, very poor lip-sync.

Of course, online content can often look poor on a TV screen. The problem is that the iViewer's fundamentals – its screen, scaling and video processing – simply aren't good enough.

If you've got a flat TV and simply want to upgrade it to online viewing, add a Sony BDP-S370 Blu-ray deck instead: it'll do a much better job.

See all our TV Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.celloelectronics.com
Brand NameCello
Product Series98
Product TypeLCD TV
ManufacturerCello Electronics
Product LineiViewer
Manufacturer Part NumberC22101DVBIP
Product NameCello iViewer
Product ModelC22101DVBIP

Physical Characteristics

Height with Stand49.5 cm
Depth with Stand21 cm
Width66 cm
Depth10 cm
Width with Stand66 cm
Height45 cm
ColourPiano Black
Dimensions45 cm (H): 66 cm (W): 10 cm (D)

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • C3298DVB IP LCD TV
  • Remote Control
  • Stand

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports2

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Aspect Ratio16:9
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Internet AccessYes
Screen Size55.9 cm (22")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes

Energy and Performance

Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG2)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p