A passable HDMI upgrade, but the 700 Series doesn't really excel in any particular area

Cambridge Audio is a manufacturer you probably associate more with hi-fi separates than HDMI cables, but the British company has recently added some new cables to its product line-up.

The 700 Series sports an eye-catching purple polythene jacket and shiny, solid connectors. As far as picture quality is concerned, the cable allows for a reasonable amount of detail, and edge definition is decent enough for the money.

However, this can be bettered by price-comparable alternatives such as Chord Company's SuperShield.

Sonically, the cable sounds subdued and far too laid back. The narrator's dialogue during the opening chapter of the Blu-ray of Moon doesn't have any real impact and neither does the accompanying soundtrack.

Rivals at this price can provide greater dynamic clout.

Read all our HDMI Best Buys

Follow us on Twitter