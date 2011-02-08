Even before they've made any kind of sound, things look good for the Bose OEs.



A relatively light headphone at just 147g including cable, they're eminently portable thanks to their pivoting ear-cups.



The appearance of two lengths (0.4m and 1.1m) of detachable cable in the package means excess-cable-misery should never be an issue, either.



The OEs' ear-pads have a single profile all the way across, rather than just running around the edge of the cup – which we find more comfortable.



Put them on, though, and the first doubts creep in – at least, they do if you've a mirror handy. The headband is almost perfectly semicircular, so with the cans in situ there's a great big gap between the band and the wearer's head above both ears – not a good look.



Performance is a mix of pros and cons

Sound is similarly comprised of pros and cons. With a high-bitrate file of The Orb's Perpetual Dawn playing, the OEs serve up a balanced, tidy presentation with the emphasis firmly on separation and low-frequency control.



Politely punchy and with the same restraint demonstrated at the opposite end of the frequency range, they're pretty imperturbable – even if the music you're playing is single-mindedly trying to perturb them. Integration is good, and dynamic upheavals can't ruffle proceedings.



The OEs are a little deficient where fine detail is concerned, though – the midrange, in particular, would benefit from a little more information – and, while they do well resisting thumping through their detachable cable, movement of the ear-cups at can be heard clearly.



So while they are far from a disaster, you don't have to spend very much more to do quite a bit better.

