Trending

Radio tuners

By Best Buy 

If you take your radio seriously, and have space on your hi-fi rack, then a dedicated tuner will give you the best of analogue and digital radio. Not many companies make standalone hi-fi tuners any more, but there are a couple worth considering.

Jump To:

Up to £250

Denon TU-1800DAB

Uncovers a good level of detail thanks to its clear and relatively uncompressed delivery.

Reasons to Buy

Slick, attractive styling
easy to use
detailed, refined and full-bodied sound

Reasons to Avoid

Nothing
Read the full Denon TU-1800DAB review

£250+

Arcam T32

Best Hi-Fi Tuner, Awards 2010. The Arcam T32 DAB/FM tuner is authoritative and dynamically unflappable – it's radio at its most appealing.

Reasons to Buy

Handsome, well-made object with big display
locks solidly to signals
dynamic, widescreen sound

Reasons to Avoid

A degree of care with system-matching is required
Read the full Arcam T32 review