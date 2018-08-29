Up to £250
Denon TU-1800DAB
Uncovers a good level of detail thanks to its clear and relatively uncompressed delivery.
Reasons to Buy
Slick, attractive styling
easy to use
detailed, refined and full-bodied sound
Reasons to Avoid
Nothing
£250+
Arcam T32
Best Hi-Fi Tuner, Awards 2010. The Arcam T32 DAB/FM tuner is authoritative and dynamically unflappable – it's radio at its most appealing.
Reasons to Buy
Handsome, well-made object with big display
locks solidly to signals
dynamic, widescreen sound
Reasons to Avoid
A degree of care with system-matching is required