Best TVs 2020: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs

Best 4K TV Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best 4K TVs you can buy in 2020.

Wondering where to start with a 4K TV? We've done the hard work for you, running the rule over all the major televisions we've tested to bring you the best of the best. If a TV is on this list it's a bonafide belter, so you know you're getting top bang for your buck.

These TVs are the very best options for feasting your eyes on all the Ultra HD content that's now available - the likes of Amazon, Netflix, Google Play Movies, Apple TV and Sky Q are jam-packed with 4K at this point. Plus you can buy 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays. Basically, there's never been a better time to take the plunge.

Below you'll find TVs of various sizes, budgets and technologies, from 55 inch TVs to OLED TVs, small TVs to cheap TVs, and even 8K TVs. Do take a look at our guide on how to choose the right TV for your needs, and check out our round-up of the best TV wall mounts if you're looking to get your set on the wall.

1. LG OLED55C9PLA The best OLED there's ever been. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 86 x 145 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Lovely, subtle design Rich but natural pictures Fabulous contrast Strong sound Reasons to Avoid Samsung Q90 is brighter Missing some dark detail Can be beaten for motion Some confusing menus £1,249 View at Richer Sounds

Our most recent TV Product of the Year Award-winner, the LG OLED55C9PLA (also available and equally good in 65-inch guise) is a surprisingly big improvement on its predecessor despite OLED panel technology having more or less peaked.

The key is extra processing power and AI smarts, which bring unexpected improvements to contrast, colours and detail. This is a simply stunning, near-flawless picture performance.

And considering it's around the bottom of the current range in terms of its speaker system, it sounds pretty good, too - although we would, as ever, recommend buying a quality sound system to do justice to the fabulous picture.

Also check out the OLED65C9SLC, which is (according to LG) the same but for the design of the pedestal stand.

Read the full LG OLED65C9PLA (65in) review

Read the full LG OLED55C9PLA (55in) review

(Image credit: Future)

2. Samsung UE43RU7470 The best budget 'small' TV around right now - and a What Hi-Fi Award-winner. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD with edge LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | HDMI inputs: 3 | HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 56 x 97 x 5.8cm Reasons to Buy Budget price Excellent 1080p upscaling Impressive HDR performance Reasons to Avoid Panel could be brighter £359 View at Richer Sounds

The Samsung UE43RU7470 seems like impossibly good value. It ticks all the right tech boxes – 4K, HDR (including HDR10+), and peerless selection of streaming apps that includes the brilliant Apple TV and arguably the best user experience in the business. All of this wrapped up into a lifestyle-friendly 43 inches and priced at a wallet-friendly £429.

To top it all off, the performance is excellent. A more premium (and therefore almost certainly bigger) TV will go even brighter than this, but the RU7470 is punchy in its own right and takes a much more sophisticated and subtle approach to colours and definition than you might expect. All told, it's a lovely TV to watch and to live with.

It’s worth noting that UE43RU7470 is a Currys exclusive, but that Samsung says its performance is identical to that of the UE43RU7400 and UE43RU7410, with the only differences between the three models being aesthetics. Having not tested all variants we can't vouch for that, but there's little reason to doubt Samsung's claim.

Read the full Samsung UE43RU7470 review

(Image credit: Future / Goliath, Amazon Prime)

3. Panasonic TX-55GZ2000B The best performing OLED TV we’ve tested so far SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 76 x 123 x 7.8cm Reasons to Buy Stunning picture performance Convincing Atmos sound Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Reasons to Avoid Big Expensive Comparatively basic OS £2,499 View at Richer Sounds

The TX-55GZ2000B's headline-grabbing feature is a speaker system that includes rear-mounted, upward-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos sound, and impressive it is, too.

But it also takes the attention away from the picture upgrades that Panasonic has bestowed upon this flagship OLED. Those picture upgrades are so special, in fact, they make the GZ2000 a better performer than LG’s current OLEDs – meaning that this is the best OLED we’ve tested.

So why isn't it at the very top of this list? Simple: price. It costs around twice as much as an LG C9 of the same size. Sonically, it’s much better, but the picture is only a marginal step up. Therefore, as brilliant as the GZ2000 is, it doesn’t replace the LG C9 as our performance-per-pound TV recommendation. It is, though, the new money-no-object 55in TV of choice.

Read the full Panasonic TX-55GZ2000B review

4. Samsung QE65Q90R Samsung's flagship 4K QLED is great, punchy alternative to OLED. SPECIFICATIONS Type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 92 x 145 x 28cm Reasons to Buy Natural, authentic colours Deep, detailed blacks Wide viewing angles Reasons to Avoid Motion processing not perfect Others sound better £2,199 View at Richer Sounds

Only the very best will do for Samsung. That’s why, despite its 2018 4K flagship being the best TV it had ever produced, with a performance way beyond that of any other backlit set, Samsung fixated on the few flaws that prevented it from winning a What Hi-Fi? Award. Sure enough, the new Q90R QLED is every bit the belter that the Q9FN was, but with practically all of its flaws fixed.

The Q90 is a backlit TV that goes almost as black as an OLED and has OLED-like viewing angles, while retaining its own advantage of greater brightness. It also boasts brilliantly judged colours and excellent dark detail, not to mention an excellent operating system packed with apps, including Apple TV.

Better than OLED? For those who favour punch and want the very best operating system in the business, it might just be.

Read the full Samsung QE65Q90R (65in) review

Read the full Samsung QE55Q90R (55in) review

(Image credit: Future / Amazon)

5. Sony KD-49XG9005 A ‘small’ TV with more flagship pedigree than most. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD with direct LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 70 x 110 x 27.4cm Reasons to Buy Crisp and punchy picture Brilliant colours and motion Solid sound Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper £799 View at Richer Sounds

If you're looking for a high-end TV at a smaller size than 55in, the Sony KD-49XG9005 should be at the top of your list. It doesn't get every feature of its bigger XG9505 siblings (hence the slight difference in model number), but it does get most and delivers an excellent picture for its size and price. A worthy What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Brilliantly balanced, natural colours, lots of detail and super-sharp edges combine to deliver a picture that's both authentic and enticing, not to mention consistent across all sources. And it requires almost no tweaking to get the TV performing at its best.

The Android TV operating system, while still a bit behind the Samsung and LG alternatives, is steadily improving and boasts all of the apps you're likely to need. Sony has also added YouView to ensure all of the usual UK catch-up services are on board.

Read the full Sony KD-49XG9005 review

(Image credit: Future / Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime)

6. LG OLED65B9PLA LG’s B9 OLED features combines a last-gen processor with a new panel for extra affordability. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 87 x 145 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Brilliant colour Good detail Great price Reasons to Avoid Average dark/light production Audio a touch muffled £1,778 View at Sevenoaks

The LG B9 is a mixture of the old and the new – it combines the company's 2018 processor with its 2019 OLED panel. This makes it the most affordable model in LG’s current OLED range and a tempting proposition indeed.

The picture is natural, colourful and well-measured for contrast whether you’re watching in 4K or upscaling from HD, and whatever processor power is missing certainly won't ruin your TV experience.

There are small discrepancies in light and dark detail that the top LG processor offers and it’s worth paying the extra for them if you can. As far as this price proposition goes, though, the LG OLED65B9PLA gets our full vote of confidence.

Read the full LG OLED65B9PLA review

(Image credit: Future / The Purge, Amazon Prime)

7. Panasonic TX-58GX800B A big, budget TV with excellent features and an impressive, natural picture performance. What’s not to like? SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD with edge LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | HDMI inputs: 3 | HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 76 x 130 x 6.5cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, subtle and natural HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Superb value Reasons to Avoid Rivals go brighter Imperfect viewing angles Average sound £677 View at Amazon

Looking to go big for relatively little money? Then you simply have to check out the TX-58GX800B. The 50in version of this TV is already good value, but for just a little extra cash you can add an extra 8in of screen, turning an engaging viewing experience into something really cinematic.

Not that size and price are the only things that this Panasonic has going for it. It also boasts both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, an operating system that looks a bit basic but is very simple to use and contains all of the vital apps, and a performance that's effortlessly natural and detailed.

The viewing angles aren't amazing and you really need to add a soundbar to get an audio performance worthy of the picture, but for the money this is an absolute belter.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-58GX800B

(Image credit: Future / The Expanse, Amazon Prime)

8. Samsung UE49RU8000 Ideal if you want a quality 49in TV, but can’t stretch to a QLED. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD with edge-lit LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 70.1 x 110 x 23.7cm Reasons to Buy Brilliantly sharp and detailed Nicely balanced colours Intuitive OS packed with apps Reasons to Avoid Could go blacker More premium models go brighter £549 View at Richer Sounds

Samsung's QLED TVs might grab the headlines, but there's loads of value to be had further down the company's TV ranges. Take the UE49RU8000 - it's a fantastic 49in set that offers a big chunk of the performance of its more expensive models at a fraction of the price.

Crisply drawn edges, impressive detail levels and punchy bright colours are the order of the day here, especially with 4K content. On the subject of content, the app-packed operating system gives you instant access to more of it than is offered by any non-Samsung set. You even get the new and excellent Apple TV app.

Sound quality is decent enough, too, although you will benefit from adding a properly sorted soundbar.

Read the full Samsung UE49RU8000 review

(Image credit: Future)

9. Panasonic TX-55GZ950B An OLED that undercuts the C9 on price and betters it for sound. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 77 x 123 x 30cm Reasons to Buy Impressive sound for a TV Balanced, natural picture Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Reasons to Avoid Some rivals are punchier Bland operating system Lacks some apps £1,149 View at Amazon

Let's get this out of the way: the Panasonic GZ950 OLED is not quite as good as the LG C9 (or, therefore, Panasonic's own GZ2000) in terms of picture quality. It's just that little bit less punchy and eye-popping.

That said, it is a fair bit more affordable than the C9, it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and it sounds significantly better.

In its own right, it also produces a great picture, with brilliantly natural colours and perfectly deep blacks, plus a very accomplished upscaler. In other words, this is a great option when choosing your next TV.

Read the full Panasonic TX-55GZ950B review

(Image credit: Future / Captain Marvel)

10. Samsung QE49Q70R Stunning colours, intricate blacks and surprisingly good sound from this 49in QLED. SPECIFICATIONS Type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 71 x 110 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Textured & detailed blacks Huge breadth of colour Vast app selection Reasons to Avoid No Dolby Vision support Slightly exaggerated reds £747 View at Amazon

A 49in premium TV is something of a rarity. OLEDs don't currently go below 55in, and neither does Samsung's flagship Q90R (or the Q85R and Q80R, for that matter).

With the Q70R series, though, Samsung has opened up the options and is offering a 49in version (as well as many bigger sizes, including an excellent 65-inch model). In other words, this is the best (or, at least, most advanced) TV that Samsung will sell you if you can't squeeze in a 55incher. That alone makes it a tasty proposition.

Thankfully, this is more than just a great on-paper proposition. Punchy and vibrant QLED colours, great detail and sharpness, and a great operating system bursting with apps (including Apple TV) make this an excellent option if 49in is as big as you're willing or able to go.

Read the full Samsung QE49Q70R 49in review

Read the full Samsung QE65Q70R review

(Image credit: Future)

11. Panasonic TX-50GX800B Broad format support and a natural performance make this a great budget TV. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 3 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 65 x 112 x 6.2cm Reasons to Buy HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Smooth, natural performance Lots of detail Reasons to Avoid Weak viewing angles Others are punchier Average sound £577.35 View at Amazon

The GX800 range is one of the first we tested that supports both of the two competing dynamic metadata-based HDR formats, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and this 50in set comes at a bargain price. Panasonic (and other brands) claim that HDR formats with dynamic metadata are actually of more use to lower-end sets than flagship models, as they tailor the image to the specific capabilities of the set. It’s a compelling argument, and while this TV can't match the premium TVs, this is an undeniably great budget TV for the money.

Amazon and Netflix are here, in all their HDR 4K glory, as well as a whole host of the usual catch-up streaming TV apps, but no sign of Now TV or Spotify. There are enough HDMI and USB connections, plus optical and headphone outputs. The picture produced is natural, clean and free from motion judder. Black levels are pretty good, though they're let down by poor viewing angles, the picture losing brightness off-axis.

Still, despite typically lightweight sound from a flat TV (even with 'Atmos' mode on board) we still think the performance here is good enough to make it a great deal at this price. A simple but effective 50 inch 4K TV.

Read the full Panasonic TX-50GX800B (50in) review

Read the full Panasonic TX-58GX800B (58in) review

(Image credit: Future/Amazon)

12. LG OLED55E9PLA An impressive OLED picture with the sound to match. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 75.3 x 122.6 x 5cm Reasons to Buy Deep, rich blacks Superb sense of realism Solid, weighty sound Reasons to Avoid Motion could be more natural Not the last word in black detail No HDR10+ support £1,799 View at Sevenoaks

Our advice when reviewing televisions tends to be buy a flatscreen and then add a soundbar, but this LG proves one of the exceptions to that rule. It produces just the kind of picture we'd hope for and supplements it with good sound quality.

This E9 has more speakers than its C9 sibling (4.2ch compared with 2.2ch), more amplifier power (60W against 40W) and slightly different positioning (forward-firing vs down-firing). You’d need to spend upwards of £500 on a soundbar that would improve the audio significantly.

Read the full LG OLED55E9PLA review

13. Sony KD-65XG9505 Another upper-midrange killer from Sony. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 33cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, nuanced images Bright, vibrant and natural Excellent motion Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper Some backlight blooming Poor viewing angles £1,399 View at Richer Sounds

Just below Sony's Master Series is this 4K LCD cracker. What this TV offers is a very watchable and forgiving picture with wonderfully balanced colours, superb detail and simply the best motion processing tech around at the moment. It's smooth and sharp and without either flicker or any of the ‘soap opera effect’.

It's exceptionally bright and vibrant for the price. It may not have the black levels, viewing angles or extreme contrast abilities of the far more expensive Samsung QLEDs and LG OLEDs but you simply will not find such a beautifully performing TV without paying much, much more. Full marks.

Read the full Sony KD-65XG9505 review

14. Sony KD-85ZG9 A barnstorming 8K entry for Sony. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 8K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 123 x 191 x 43cm Reasons to Buy 8K is utterly stunning Punchy, vibrant and natural Excellent motion Very good sound Reasons to Avoid No 8K content Hugely expensive Blacks could be deeper £9,799 View at Sevenoaks

There are not many 8K TVs around just now and that's at least partly because there's currently no 8K content to watch. Nonetheless, what Sony has produced with the ZG9 points to a bright future.

The extra resolution comes at little-to-no cost in performance compared to the 4K members of the Sony family. The picture is stunning, balanced and the sound quality is right up there too. Of course, £14k is a lot to pay for a whole load of resolution that can't currently be utilised, but for some being ahead of the curve is part of the pleasure.

If that's you and you're exceptionally wealthy, the ZG9 is the telly to get. Now would you like the 85-inch model or the 98-incher?

Read the full Sony KD-85ZG9 review

15. Sony KD-65XF9005 Flagship features and midrange price make for a stunning Sony TV. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 30cm Reasons to Buy Fantastic detail across the board Stunning but natural colours Clear sound Reasons to Avoid Minor backlight blooming Can be beaten for viewing angles Android OS is frustratingly sluggish £999 View at John Lewis

It can be hard to generate excitement around midrange TVs. But there are rare occasions when they throw up something rather special – a television that combines some of the best features of the top-end with a price that’s affordable to more people.

That’s what we’ve got on our hands here. The XF9005 is the 2018 predecessor to the XG9505 and it is, remarkably, still available to buy. Between its heavy discounting and excellent picture quality, it remains a tempting purchase.

It may not be a bells and whistles OLED, but this Sony LCD set is a great all-round option. And look at that price for a 65-inch screen.

Read the full Sony KD-65XF9005 review