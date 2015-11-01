Best Streamers 2015

Product of the year
Cambridge CXN
"Cambridge Audio comes up with the goods again, producing a streamer that will go right to the top of your wishlist'
Best buys
Naim ND5 XS
"A fully featured, insightful and captivating streamer that does it all – one of the best high-end streamers we’ve ever tested."
Pioneer N-50A
"The Pioneer N-50A is a success. If you’re in the market for a sensibly priced network audio player, look no further."
Cyrus Stream Xa
"Engaging and transparent, the Stream Xa has a rare knack for drawing you into a song and keeping you there."
Amazon Fire TV (2015)
"The Fire TV of 2015 gets you a faster, smarter, and altogether more capable box. And did we mention it does 4K?"