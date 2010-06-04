This rack is big and bulky and the rosewood finish looks, to our eyes, a little cheap. Still, it feels built to last and comes complete with integrated cable management.
And this Target has an ace up its sleeve: simple sonic ability.
Our reference system sounds superb sat atop this rack, with sweet, clear treble frequencies, punchy basslines and cohesive, fast, expertly timed delivery.
For pure performance, this is a winner at the price.
Target CL470 review
It might look ungainly and a bit cheap, but there's no denying that the Target CL470 is a brilliant performer at this price
Our Verdict
It might look ungainly and cheap, but this Target's a gem when it comes to performance
For
- Clear treble
- punchy bass
- fast timing
Against
- Cheap looks
