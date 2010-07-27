Compared to similar, but more expensive on-ear headphones, the closed-back Sonys are the most comfortable we've worn in a while.
The whole ear-pad sits snugly against your ears, as opposed to less agreeable designs that feel like they're clamped on your head.
The 570LPs are also visually alluring, mixing modern and old-school design.
Sonically, they're no match for the likes of the Audio Technica E555 or Grado iGrado 'phones, but they're good all-rounders.
There's no major issue to be had with high or low frequencies; they're just a little laid back and can't excite enough to justify five stars.
