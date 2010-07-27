Trending

Sony MDR-570LP review

Comfortable on-ear headphones which may suit if you don't like the in-ear type Tested at £30.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

If you are looking for comfortable, portable, on-ear headphones these are fine all-rounders

For

  • Very comfortable
  • good all-rounders

Against

  • A touch too laid back

Compared to similar, but more expensive on-ear headphones, the closed-back Sonys are the most comfortable we've worn in a while.

The whole ear-pad sits snugly against your ears, as opposed to less agreeable designs that feel like they're clamped on your head.

The 570LPs are also visually alluring, mixing modern and old-school design.

Sonically, they're no match for the likes of the Audio Technica E555 or Grado iGrado 'phones, but they're good all-rounders.

There's no major issue to be had with high or low frequencies; they're just a little laid back and can't excite enough to justify five stars.

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.sony.co.uk
Brand NameSony
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerSony Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberMDR570LPD
Product NameSony MDR-570LP
Product ModelMDR-570LPD

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response12 Hz
Connector PlatingGold Plated
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance24 Ohm
Cable Length1.20 m
Maximum Frequency Response22 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural
Driver Size30 mm

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorSemi-open
Weight Approximate110 g
ColourOrange

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone