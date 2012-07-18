Trending

Panasonic TX-L47WT50 review

Stylish and commendable, but faces strong competition Tested at £2000

By

Our Verdict

Stylish, with real areas of expertise – but the WT50 is up against strong rivals

For

  • Lovely looks
  • full-on spec
  • dynamic, convincing and endlessly watchable in 2D

Against

  • 3D implementation isn’t the very best
  • sounds impoverished

The Panasonic TX-L47WT50 looks every inch the premium product. It’s vanishingly slim (just 2.7cm), features a clear surround that makes an already-minimal bezel look briefer still, and sits on a stand so stylised it almost needs its own review.

It also has some spec goodies to differentiate itself from its more affordable sibling. There’s a Freesat tuner alongside Freeview HD, for example, and the ‘backlight scanning’ motion processing operates at a giddy 1600Hz.

There are a couple of ‘pro’, ISF-approved picture modes, and two pairs of Panasonic’s comfortable active-shutter 3D glasses bundled in too.

Apart from an additional, dinky little touch-pad remote control (which would be perfect if its back was rubberised), the TX-L47WT50 shares the same common-sense ergonomics as the more affordable Panasonic TX-L47ET50.

Panasonic TX-L47WT50: Good but not great 3D

As a 3D display the Panasonic TX-L47WT50 falls into the ‘pretty-good-but-not-great’ category. The brightness of the images derived from a Blu-ray of Tintin is certainly welcome, and there’s quite an impressive depth of field, fighting against that ‘layered 2D’ effect manfully.

Detail levels are high, too, and the TX-L47WT50 does particularly striking work in extracting detail from low-light scenes.

But just like the cheaper Panasonic TX-L47ET50, there’s a slight restlessness to 3D images – a suggestion of motion-flicker that becomes a little wearing over time.

Panasonic TX-L47WT50: Picture quality

We’re on much surer ground with 2D content, and here the Panasonic turns in a performance that requires no excuses.

Blu-ray pictures from The Woman In The Fifth are beautifully lit, brilliantly poised and entirely believable. There’s great detail on offer, with skin-textures a real strong point, and contrast is bold and dynamic.

Motion, even the most testing slow-pan-with-rapid-onscreen-movement stuff, is handled confidently, and edges are drawn with a steady hand.

There’s simply no area in which the Panasonic isn’t authoritative, and in some cases (colour palette, fine detail retrieval and low-light insight especially) it’s as good as anything we've recently seen.

Panasonic TX-L47WT50

Panasonic TX-L47WT50

Panasonic TX-L47WT50: HD performance

It’s a similar story with high-def TV. We prefer the images from the TX-L47WT50’s Freesat tuner over Freeview HD, but either way you’re well served.

Only combining rapid motion with complex patterns or big areas of uniform colour can provoke any uncertainty – in all other circumstances the Panasonic’s an effortlessly watchable TV.

Upscaled DVDs enjoy the same colour palette and grippy motion-tracking, though there’s more picture noise and edge-definition uncertainty than with high-def sources.

But this is nevertheless a competent performer, more than able to hold its own with Panasonic’s Blu-ray players when it comes to upscaling.

It’s only where sound is concerned that the WT50 is underwhelming. It avoids overt hardness, but the sound is boneless and matter-of-fact with little dynamic range to speak of.In a home cinema system, though, the WT50 is a genuine contender.

Verdict

The Panasonic TX-L47WT50 isn’t short of competition – but it’s got the looks and the picture quality to demand a place on your shortlist.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesWT50
Product LineViera
Product NamePanasonic TX-L47WT50
Product ModelTX-L47WT50
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.panasonic.co.uk
Brand NamePanasonic
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerPanasonic
Manufacturer Part NumberTX-L47WT50B

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
CI+Yes
VGAYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Energy and Performance

Energy Efficiency ClassA+
Standby Power Consumption200 mW
Energy Consumption per Year95 kWh
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption132 W

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand33.5 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate16 kg
Width with Stand106.6 cm
Weight Approximate13 kg
Height with Stand70.8 cm
Width106.6 cm
VESA Mount Standard400 x 400
Depth2.7 cm
Height63 cm
ColourPiano Black
Dimensions63 cm (H): 106.6 cm (W): 2.7 cm (D)

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Streaming ServiceBBC iPlayer
Aspect Ratio16:9
3D Type3D
Backlight TechnologyLED
Internet AccessYes
Horizontal Viewing Angle178°
Smart TVYes
Interactive FeaturesVoice Control
3D TechnologyShutter
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Vertical Viewing Angle178°
Screen Size119.4 cm (47")

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Video

Digital TunerDVB-S2
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents
  • TX-L47WT50B 47" Smart Viera LED TV
  • 2 x 3D Glasses
  • Remote Control
Environmental CertificationREACH

Audio

Sound SystemDTS

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year