Looks the part, built to last and plenty of features, but this Onkyo speaker struggles where it counts most – the sound test

A fair assumption is that the Onkyo X3 wireless speaker is the bigger brother to the little Onkyo T3.

And it is, undeniably, bigger, but the two models don’t immediately scream ‘siblings’. We’re thinking more ‘cousins’.

Build

Eschewing the ingot-like look of the little’un, the Onkyo X3 adopts an elliptical form. In the process, though, it loses the visual charm of the little T3.

It’s sleek, yes, but it’s also a plain-looking Bluetooth speaker – especially when pitched up against rivals, such as the UE Roll 2 and JBL Charge 2+.

The larger chassis – the X3 weighs 620g more than the T3 – naturally isn’t as handy as its cousin’s but allows the Onkyo to remain in the ‘portable’ category.

It’ll still fit in your luggage, but it’s no longer a shoo-in for a handbag. The upside is more space for components.

The X3 speaker houses a pair of 45mm drivers, plus a brace of 64mm passive radiators, driven by 2 x 4.5W max power.

Features

In addition to the enhanced audio muscle, the X3 maintains the T3’s portable power-pack feature – feel free to use a mains-charged X3 to revive your smartphone – as well as a mic for hands-free calls.

The package includes a power supply and, handily, regional plugs, meaning one less device for your travel plug.

Even without being attached to the mains, the Onkyo X3 promises up to eight hours’ play from a full charge. Impressive.

The X3 also offers a multi-pairing function. Essentially, this enables you to simultaneously connect two devices, letting you instantly switch music between two phones, for example.

This feature is easy to dismiss, but in action it’s actually pretty neat. Whether you’ve got a friend over, or you and your partner connect, we came up with a fair few scenarios where this option is a marked ‘improvement’ on the kerfuffle of un-pairing and pairing devices – often to just hear one new track.

Sound

At this money, the feature count’s decent, but the sound quality doesn’t receive our double thumbs up.

As expected it sounds bigger than the slighter X3, reaching further while delivering an evenly spread sound. Detail is fine here too, and individual instruments are clear and present.

On first listen, the Onkyo also affords Holst’s Mars reasonable space in which to sonically breathe, but a swift comparison with other devices around this price confirms that this classic piece of classical music merits more headroom.

Switch to similarly priced, and sized, rival speakers and they give Mars not just space in which to maraud, but outer space, too. The X3 doesn’t bring the reach, or muscle, to match the best.

Holst’s Planets Suite also exposes the X3’s limited dynamics and ‘matt’ performance.

Mars wants for the full impact of its dynamic sweeps and underlying threat, while Jupiter’s strings need more refinement and vigour – consequently, we’re left with Mars the Bringer of a Bit of an Argument, and Jupiter the Bringer of Half a Smile.

Verdict

As is the way, the biggest problem for the Onkyo X3 is not its personal shortcomings – the unit remains well specified, adequately turned out, and overall listenable.

No, the biggest threats come from products such as the excellent UE Roll 2 and the keenly priced JBL Charge 2 Plus.

These models set the bar high and the X3 fails to clear the height.

