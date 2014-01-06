American company Yurbuds has unveiled a set of wireless in-ear headphones, the Inspire Limited Edition Wireless.

Bluetooth headphones are common, and we expect to see plenty more at CES 2014, but they’re nearly always on-ear or over-ear designs.

However, the Inspire Limited Edition Wireless earphones are Bluetooth buds with 15mm drivers and onboard buttons for volume, track and call control.

The claimed battery life is up to six hours, there are flexible tips that promise not to hurt your ears, and Yurbuds' TwistLock system "guarantees" the buds will never fall out – as demonstrated at the launch at CES Unveiled in Las Vegas by a man doing backflips.

Clearly aimed at the more active headphone wearer – even if it's not backflips you have in mind – the earphones are also sweat resistant.

The Yurbuds Inspire Limited Edition Wireless are available now for $170 in the US and should hopefully follow in the UK soon.

by Ced Yuen

