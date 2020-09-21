Xbox Series X pre-orders are live! Here is where to buy a new Xbox now

Xbox Series X pre-orders begin globally today – and Australia and New Zealand are the first territories they start in, with the 8am pre-order start time arriving in these time zones first. They're now live in Australia and New Zealand, beginning in the UK, Europe, the US and Canada later today.

That means only one thing for Aussie Xbox fans: it's now time to bag yourself a new Xbox console while they are still available.

Both consoles hit the shelves on the 10th November, but don't expect it to be easy to walk into a shop and pick one up on launch day. An online pre-order is the best way to guarantee yourself a next-gen console in time for Christmas.

If you're not sure which is the right one for you, then take a look at our Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S comparison before you pull the trigger.

The price of the Xbox Series X in Australia is AU$749. In New Zealand, it's NZ$799.

The price of the Xbox Series S in Australia is AU$499. In New Zealand, it's NZ$549.

Below are the retailers accepting pre-orders right now:

Xbox All Access is also now live in both Australia and New Zealand.

The subscription service allows you to get one of the next-gen Xbox consoles, plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which offers over 100 high-quality games and, soon, an EA Play membership) for a fixed monthly fee for 24 months – and no upfront cost.

Below are the retailers supporting Xbox All Access pre-orders right now:

Australia - Telstra

New Zealand - Spark

