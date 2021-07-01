Wireless headphones support coming to in-flight entertainment systems

Forget the two-pin adapters and getting the cables caught up in your food tray; wireless headphones support is coming soon to airplane entertainment near you.

United Airlines is leading the way by announcing Bluetooth support for the in-flight entertainment systems on its new line of Boeing 737 Max 8 jets and, with any luck, the trial will prove a success.

United showed off the system to journalists as part of its 'United Next' fleet expansion programme along with additions like wifi and LED lighting but its was the Bluetooth system that captured the attention of Jason Rabinowitz who posted some video of the headphones pairing in action.

It certainly looks simple enough in the demo but it will be interesting to see how well the system copes with a plane packed full of passengers all trying to do the same thing. Bluetooth range is anything up to about 10m and that could cover enough seats to create quite the list of compatible devices to sift through, not to mention cause a heap of potential connectivity issues.

In an ideal world, of course, we'd recommend travelling with your own tablet or phone to watch instead of relying on in-flight entertainment but needs must as batteries deplete and content runs dry. Thankfully, United offers 10in or 13in size displays on their 737 Max 8 aircraft and, judging by the video, the picture quality isn't too shabby.

Whether you're interested in connecting your wireless headphones to an in-flight system or not, it's certainly a good sign the modernisation of air travel and we look forward to this tech and more making its way across other carriers soon.

