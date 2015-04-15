THIS COMPETITION HAS NOW CLOSED

When we tested it we described the Naim Mu-so as "a hugely desirable wireless speaker with hi-fi aspirations - it's stunning" and our enthusiasm for this ground-breaking product is as strong as ever. Now you could win one for free.

So what do you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize? Simple, just submit a review of any audio or video product you own on whathifi.com before 11.45pm on April 21st, 2015.

The judges will award the prize for the best written, most relevant and useful review.

There's a step-by-step guide on how to enter a user review on the website. Please note that if a specific product is not in our database, you will not be able to post a review on that item. We are working closely with our partners to ensure as many products as possible are included in the database.

MORE: Read our full Naim Mu-so review

Terms and conditions apply:

To enter, register on www.whathifi.com and write a product review. Visit www.whathifi.com/news/how-to-write-your-own-review for guidelines. Entries close on April 21st 2015 11.45pm. Prize is one Naim Mu-so wireless speaker system. Entries will be judged by the editorial team on writing style, usefulness and relevance of review. Open to UK residents aged 18 or over. No cash alternative. Prizes are non-transferable. For full terms and conditions visit www.whathifi.com. The Promoter: Haymarket Media Group, Teddington Studios, Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex TW11 9BE, UK and Naim Audio.