Yet again, we were hugely impressed with all of the #WHFsystems submitted via the What Hi-Fi? Twitter and Facebook pages during June. After selecting 10 of the most popular, we again asked you to choose your favourite... and the results are in.

Our congratulations go to Lee from Cwmbran – the owner of the system of the system that chalked up the most votes. And our congratulations go to Antony of London as well, the lucky voter who – like Lee – wins six months of Spotify Premium.

And here's more on Lee's winning system:

– Talk us through your system...

It's based around a Yamaha RX-V667 receiver; Sony Freesat TV; Sony BDP360 Blu-ray player; Apple TV 3rd generation; and an old Cambridge Audio Azur 640c CD player, recently added second hand. There's also Monitor Audio BX5 front + BXC centre; Q Acoustics AV BMR surround speakers; and BK XL200 MK2 subwoofer – connected both high and low level.

Oh, and the Logitech Harmony Touch that controls it all.

– How have you built your system?

Most of the equipment is a few years old now. The most recent addition is the Monitor Audio speaker, which we purchased in March to finish of a living room refurbishment. It's all centralised around an old fireplace, which has been boxed out. All the wiring is hidden as much as possible, behind coving and brush sockets either side of the fireplace.

– What's next? Are there any upgrades planned?

I'm very happy with the system as it is. But we have been eyeing up a turntable up to the £400 mark – a Project or a Rega. And, if they release a nice 4K 42" OLED sometime in the future, that would be sweet.

Thanks to Lee for sharing more about his system! And be sure to watch this space for the best of July's #WHFsystems. You can also submit a picture of your system to us via either our Twitter and Facebook pages using the #WHFsystems hashtag.

