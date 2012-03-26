Hello everyone, welcome back to another week of the best of HD and 3D films, TV shows and sports.

A couple of interesting things this week: Mad Men is finally back on our screens (on Sky Atlantic), there seems to be a lack of riveting Sunday night drama on BBC for the first time this year, and it's actually summer with a summer sun and summer heat.

Here's our pick of what to watch this week:

Monday 26th March

Sri Lanka v England - Sky Sports HD1 - 5am

First test, day one

Man United v Fulham - Sky Sports HD1 - 7pm

Barclays Premier League

Hellboy II: The Golden Army - ITV2 HD - 9pm

Action fantasy sequel of a comic book adaptation which sees the return of demons saving humanity. Ron Perlman, Selma Blair and Doug Jones return with some pretty swish CGI.

Ad Men - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

Leading up to tomorrow's long-awaited Mad Men series 5, this one-hour doc takes a look at UK's own mad men and the world of British adveritising from the swinging 60s to the digital world today.

Tuesday 27th March

Sri Lanka v England - Sky Sports HD1 - 5.25am

First test, day two

Tottenham Hotspur v Bolton Wanderers - ESPN HD - 7pm

FA Cup

She- Wolves: England's Early Queens - BBC HD - 7pm

Being a Tudor queen was never very easy, what with Henry VIII's ever-changing temperament. In 1553, for the first time in English history, all the contenders for the crown were female: Jane, Mary and Elizabeth. Dr Helen Castor explores how they struggled with a crown made for a male head, and just how cool Elizabeth I was.

Mad Men - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

A Little Kiss - Mad Men is back. In this double-bill opener to the multi-award winning show, we're reunited with the fabulous world of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce and all the tantalising plot lines we left off last season: Don and Megan's marriage - a disaster waiting to happen, or will Don stop with all the lies? Will Roger ever find out that Joan kept the baby? What'll happen to Pete & Co now that they've lost Lucky Strike? As for me, I can't wait for more one-liners from Roger and Peggy being awesome. Oh, and the clothes of course.

Wednesday 28th March

Sri Lanka v England - Sky Sports HD4 - 5.25am

First test, day three

Smokin' Aces - ITV4 HD - 10pm

A whole host of assassins try to kill a guy to stop him from testifying against the Mafia. With Jeremy Piven, Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, Alicia Keys, Chris Pine, Andy Garcia - it's just a lot fun.

Suits - Dave HD - 11.20pm

If you've been watching Suits, you definitely don't want to miss the two-part finale, where Mike starts digging into Harry's past association with the district attorney, who wants help when his office is being investigated.

Thursday 29th March

Sri Lanka v England - Sky Sports HD1 - 5.25am

First test, day four

Chaos - 5 HD - 10pm

Jason Statham AND Wesley Snipes? Add in a bank robbery and you've got yourself a killer thriller.

Friday 30th March

Sri Lanka v England - Sky Sports HD1 - 5.25am

First test, day five

Orbit: Earth's Extraordinary Journey - BBC HD - 9pm

In the last episode, we travel from the March equinoc to the end of JUne, watch Spring arrive in the Arctic, and see how the earth's jaunty angle of tilt creates extreme weathers by chasing a tornado.

The Bourne Identity - ITV2 HD - 10pm

The first in the Bourne trilogy, with Matt Damon playing amnesiac government assasin Jason Bourne and attempting to regain his memory while evading (well, killing) anyone who gets in his way. Lots of dizzying camera work.

Scream 4 - Sky Movies HD Showcase - 8pm

Possibly the most successful sequel franchise, Ghostface is back with his slasher ways, with new rules on how to survive a horror movie. Neve Campbell, Courney Cox and David Arquette are still alive and kicking. Scream 4 hasn't lost any of its original magic, making you all frightened and jumpy while still delivering lots of laughs.

Saturday 31st March

The Voice UK - BBC1 HD - 7pm

Yes, I know it's yet another reality talent show, but The Voice is a refreshing alternative to any of Cowell's franchises and is worth a watch. In the auditions stage, the judges can't see who's singing, and the contestants get to choose their mentors.

The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn - Sky 3D - 11pm

Herge's classic comic strip about a Belgian reporter is rendered gorgeously in 3D animation by Spielberg & co, with Tintin globe-trotting with Captain Haddock and Snowy to find a lost pirate treasure.

Sunday 1st April

Newcastle United v Liverpool - Sky Sports HD1 & Sky 3D - 1pm

Barclays Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City - Sky Sports HD1 - 3.30pm

Barclays Premier League

The King's Speech - Sky Movies HD - 8pm

Beautifully directed and acted biopic of George VI, his ascention to the throne and how he overcame his stutter with an unconventional speech therapist. With Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter and Geoffrey Rush, it's no wonder it won so many awards.

Dara O'Briain Live at the Apollo - Comedy Central HD - 10pm

Possibly my favourite stand-up comedian, Dara O'Brian delivers a great night of improv, observations and satire for the audience at the Hammersmith Apollo.

'Til next week...