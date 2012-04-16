Hello everyone, welcome back to The Week in HD - our guide to the week's best HD & 3D TV shows, films, and sports.

Here's our pick for the week:

Monday 16th April

Arsenal v Wigan Athletic - Sky Sports HD1 & Sky 3D - 7pm

Barclays Premier League

Dara O'Briain: School of Hard Sums - Dave HD - 8pm

New show that combines maths and comedy. If you're a regular QI viewer, you'll know by now that Dara O'Briain graduated with a degree in mathematics and theoretical physics, and is a very funny man indeed. Add in Oxford Professor Marcus du Sautoy and a guest comic tackling maths problems, and we could have a winning formula here.

Henry IV - Sky Arts 2 HD - 8pm

Cabin Pressure's Roger Allam gives an Olivier Award-winning performance as Falstaff from one of Shakespeare's enduring historical plays. This two-part play staged at the Globe Theatre concludes tomorrow.

The Little Paris Kitchen: Cooking with Rachel Khoo - BBC HD - 8.30pm

Vanilla custard, beetroot and oysters - Rachel whips up delightful French cuisine in her pint-sized kitchen that serves one table in her in-apartment restaurant.

Game of Thrones - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

What is Dead May Never Die. The politics deepen as the Lannisters and Stars gauge their allies, with Tyrion proving to be possibly the most dangerous member of his family. Elsewhere, Theon contemplates which family his allegiance lies with, and a second man dies for Arya. Would love to see a future where Arya and Daenerys rule Westeros together.

Tuesday 17th April

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid - Sky Sports HD2 & Sky 3D - 7pm

Champions League semi-final

Henry IV - Sky Arts 2 HD - 8pm

Concluding part of the Henry IV production. If you're a fan of the Bard, watch out for the triple productions of Henry IV, Henry V and Richard IIthat will be airing on BBC2 later this year. Jeremy Irons, Tom Hiddleston, Simon Russell Beale, Julie Walters, and Ben Whishaw are amongst the star-studded cast.

Mad Men - Sky Atlantic HD - 9pm

Signal 30. England's World Cup victory makes a cameo, and sets up Lane trying to bring in new clients in the guise of Jaguar. Between Roger's encouragement and Pete's sneers, will he succeed? With show creator Matthew Weiner sharing writing credits, we also get a comparison of Don and Pete's married lives.

Wednesday 18th April

Summer X Games - Sky 3D - 2.30pm

I used to love watching X Games, can still remember watching Tony Hawk land his legendary 900 trick back in 1999. Here's some highlights from the LA event.

Chelsea v Barcelona - ITV HD - 7.30pm

Champions League semi-final

Flying Monsters - Sky 3D - 8pm

Starter for 10: what's the difference between a pterosaur and a pterodactyl? I'm sure Ross Gellar would sit you down and go into full palaeontology mode, but here we have David Attenborough guiding us through this documentary that explores the pterosaur's history, anatomy and eventual extinction.

Batman Begins - ITV2 HD - 10.45pm

Christopher Nolan manages to make Batman even cooler in this origin story which is an all-round brilliant film, with Christian Bale as the caped crusader.

Thursday 19th April

West Indies v Australia - Sky Sports HD4 - 2.55pm

Second test, day five.

Friday 20th April

Captain America: The First Avenger - Sky 3D - 8pm

Ah, thank you Sky - Captain America's the only Marvel film I haven't seen yet - and I definitely need to before watching The Avengers (or Marvel Avengers Assemble for the UK audience) over the weekend. Chris Evans gears up to play a soldier-turned-superhero who fights Nazis - child's play compared to dealing with Tony Stark as a teammate.

Northern Ireland v Wales - Sky Sports HD2 - 8pm

Centernary Shield

Would I Lie To You? - BBC1 HD - 8.30pm

Last week's episode proved that you could have a hilarious episode even with dull guests. David Mitchell and Lee Mack's quick-fire repartee makes this show.

Have I Got News For You - BBC1 HD - 9pm

Jo Brand returns as guest host for the satirical news show.

Not Going Out - 9.30pm

Dads. With his dad just released from hospital, Lee is faced with being his carer, and we all know how empathic he can be.

Saturday 21st April

Bahrain Grand Prix - Sky Sports F1 HD - 11am

The controversial Bahrain Grand Prix has been given the green light, with the qualifying session relayed live on Sky, highlights on BBC.

Arsenal v Chelsea - Sky Sports HD2 & Sky 3D - 12pm

Barclays Premier League

QPR v Tottenham Hotspur - ESPN HD - 4.30pm

Barclays Premier League

How to Train Your Dragon - Sky 3D - 5pm

I love this film. Toothless is adorable. The script is sharp and funny. The dragons are cool. There's a sequeal in the works as well...

Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - ESPN America HD - 9pm

MLB

Sunday 22nd April

Bahrain Grand Prix - Sky Sports F1 HD - 11.30am

With last week's surprise first win for Nico Rosberg and some great overtaking from the rest of the drivers, let's hope Bahrain continues this streak of exciting races. Highlights on BBC.

Manchester United v Everton - Sky Sports HD1 - 12pm

Barclays Premier League

'Til next week...