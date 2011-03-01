The company, which operates 68 cinemas and 657 stadium screens, says the 4K digital technology will deliver "immersive, easy-on-the-eye 3D and superior 2D quality".

Tim Richards, CEO of Vue Entertainment, says: "The transition to all-digital screens heralds a new era for cinema, offering greater choice not only of films but also allows us to expand our range of live and recorded 3D and 2D content."

Vue and Sony will start the conversion process immediately, and it's expected to take 18 months to complete.

