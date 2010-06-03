Just in time for summer Vita Audio has announced a fresh incarnation of the R1 radio complete with two new optional accessories: a natty leather CarryPack and the BackPack rechargeable battery system.

The two combined not only make for a rather dashing DAB/FM radio but also for one that's ready to be taken to the park, beach or garden.

The CarryPack, £40, is available in black or tan leather, while the BackPack rechargeable battery system, £50, attaches and blends with the rear panel to offer 20 hours of playback time.

Elsewhere VIta has been keen to preserve the essence of the original machine while tweaking the performance along the way, with an increase in power output and changes to the audio circuitry.

There are dual alarm functions, sleep and snooze modes, and options to set the backlight to time out or turn off completely, which is handy for bedroom use.

There's a 3.5mm input on the rear for MP3 players, plus audio and headphone outputs.

The Vita Audio R1 MkII will sell for £160 in a rich walnut rich veneer or £180 in a dream white or midnight black gloss.

