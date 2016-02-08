We've picked our favourite user review from all those posted on What Hi-Fi? in January, and it's an informative review of the "fantastic picture" delivered by the LG 55EG960V 4K OLED TV.

Mr. Henderson is the man (presumably) responsible, and wins a pair of SoundMagic E10S headphones for his trouble (we look forward to reading the review of those). Congratulations, Mr. Henderson.

The review talks through the various features, weighing-up the performance throughout and pointing out plenty of positives but also a few issues around wi-fi connectivity and streaming music.

Luckily, these gripes don't appear to distract from the picture, which brings "real depth to the images... and is going to make make-up artists lives much harder". And we wouldn't argue, it was one of our Award-winning TVs for 2015.

You can read the full user review, and a couple of others on this LG OLED TV, here.

We'll be selecting a winning user review every month, with a prize for the winner. So if you haven't entered a review of your own, now's the time...

MORE: How to write your own user review