Teufel has cut prices on three models in its exhaustive range of speakers.

The company, which sells directly through its website, has trimmed the price of its T 300, T 400 and T 500 stereo speakers.

The bookshelf T 300 speakers are now £199, reduced from £249, while the floorstanding T 400 is down to £399, from £479.

Last but not least, the T 500 floorstander is now £549, reduced from £629.

Head over to the Teufel website to see the deals – the offers end at the end of the week.

