The biggest announcement of IFA 2017 so far (it's early days, admittedly) has come from Technics. Following its recent reimagining of its iconic SL-1200 turntable, the company has delved even further back into its history and announced the SP-10R.

A virtually naked Technics SP-10R #IFA2017 pic.twitter.com/nj6kKitSbc

With more than half an eye on its considerable heritage, Technics has confirmed the SP-10R is interchangeable with its SP-10mk2 (1975) and SP-10mk3 (1981).

The cost of a new SP-10R is yet to be confirmed but, given Technics' recent pricing policy we're not expecting it to be much of a bargain.

