The project to resurrect Technics has been overseen by Michiko Ogawa, a former Technics engineer and renowned Japanese jazz pianist.

Technics and Panasonic have been keeping a close eye on the music downloads and streaming businesses and believe now is the right time for the still popular brand to make a comeback, with the company also releasing plans for a high-res download store called Technics Tracks.

And now we have confirmed prices for the new Reference System and Premium System in the Technics line-up.

The Technics Reference Class R1 consists of:

SE-R1 amplifier, £11,999

SU-R1 network player and preamp, £6,499

SB-R1 speakers, £18,599 for pair

Technics Premium Class C700 Series consists of:

SU-C700 amplifier, £1,249

ST-C700 network player, £849

SB-C700 speakers, £1,199 for pair

SL-C700 CD player

All products with the exception of the SL-C700 will go on sale in December, which might be why we don't have pricing as yet.

Check out our first look video above and look out for our reviews of the new Technics products coming soon...

