The Mercury Vs are said to be designed 'to get the best from entry-level stereo and multichannel amplifiers', and have been developed from the successful Mercury F Custom range.

Tannoy says that 'every component in the new range has been revised and upgraded to offer an even cleaner and more vibrant presentation.'

The major upgrades include new drive units: mid/bass drivers use a new ultra-light pulp fibre cone for 'considerably faster LF dynamic attack', while 'the new Mercury V soft-dome tweeter is engineered to tolerances generally found on much more costly loudspeaker designs, giving the range impressive top-end extension and a natural, spacious sound.'

Cabinet sizes are slightly increased from the Mercury F Custom equivalents, and have revised bracing, while silver-plated wiring is used, along with Differential Material Technology damping on the capacitors used for high-frequency filtering.

The standmount model in the range is the £150-a-pair Mercury V1, which uses a 13cm mid/bass unit and 25mm soft-dome tweeter, with a front-venting reflex port. It has single-wire terminals, is designed for amps between 10W and 70W, and has 86dB/W/m sensitivity and 8ohm nominal impedance.

Frequency response is from 45Hz-25kHz (-6dB), and the speaker is 30cm tall.

At £380/pr, the floorstanding V4 uses the same tweeter and two 15.2cm mid/bass units to give a frequency response extended down to 32Hz, 10-140W power handling, and 91dB/W/m sensitivity, again with 8ohm impedance. It stands 97cm tall, has a rear-venting reflex port and is biwirable.

The centre channel speaker in the range is the £130 MercuryVC, using the 25mm tweeter and twin 10cm mid/bass units along with twin rear reflex ports. It's suitable for amps up to 90W, has 90dB/W/m sensitivity and 8ohm impedance, and a frequency response of 67Hz-25kHz.

The VR rear speaker, at £140/pr, uses the same drivers as the V1 in a cabinet tuned for 'close to wall' operation. Designed for surround, rear back or Dolby Height duties – or indeed for stereo if you want wall-mounted speakers –, it has a pre-fitted four-way fixing device on the rear, enabling it to be attached in either upright or 'landscape' orientations.

All the new speakers are available in a choice of sugar maple or dark walnut finish, with brushed aluminium trim.



Follow whathifi.com on Twitter