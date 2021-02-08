Sound+Image March-April 2021 out now: Real Headphones!

Read Sound+Image and thousands more Aussie and international magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$14.99p/m There's a new way to read Sound+Image and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$14.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Sound+Image, plus over 5,000 other Australian and international magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone.View Deal

INSIDE OUR NEW ISSUE

Every issue of Sound+Image brings you the latest news, views, reviews and features on audio and AV equipment, reveals the entertainment they bring to your home, and tells you how to get the best personal musical experience when you're out and about.

Expert reviews tell you what you need to know about the latest gear - will it fit your home, does it have the facilities you need, and is its performance leading the pack?

Music and movie reviews and stories fill out your knowledge and give a fine read, while our Buying Guide is the ultimate way to create a short-list for your next purchase.

HEADPHONE GROUP TEST

Ditch the ear-aching buds and get some real over-ear headphones! Our 18 contenders include closed and open, wireless and wired, noise-cancelling and just noise-making! What’s your sound?

OVER-EAR HEADPHONES REVIEWED THIS ISSUE:

JBL LIVE 650NCBT

Sennheiser HD 450BT

Sennheiser HD 560S

audio-technica ATH-ANC900BT

AKG K371-BT

Jabra Elite 85h

Sony WH-1000XM4

Bowers & Wilkins PX7

Shure Aonic 50

Technics EAH-F70N

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3

Bose 7001

DALI iO6

Apple AirPods Max

beyerdynamic T1 & T5

audio-technica ATH-AWKT Kokutan

Sennheiser HE 1

Don't miss our full reviews of the latest audio & AV gear!

EPSON EH-LS300/500 ultra-short-throw projectors

Ultra-short-throw projectors have evolved to include TV-like operation, while prices are tumbling. Is this the future of bigscreen viewing?

BenQ TH585 AV projector

BenQ’s 2K projector has some impressive speed for those into big-screen gaming.

YAMAHA RX-V6A AV receiver

A design refresh marks out the first new Yamaha AV receiver of the season.

MARANTZ SR8015 AV amplifier

Marantz’s top integrated AV solution combines full features with oodles of amplification juice.

FIRE TV STICK LITE HDMI stick

Amazon’s $59 media stick is loaded and well-priced, but Australia doesn’t get the 4K goodies.

YAMAHA SR-C20A soundbar

It’s small, affordable, and easy to use. Yet the miracle here is how good it sounds.

PRO-JECT Debut Carbon EVO turntable

We spin up what proves to be undoubtedly the greatest yet in Pro-Ject’s long line of Debut decks.

MARK LEVINSON No 5805 amplifier

The first of the brand’s new ‘affordable’ 5000 Series to reach our listening rooms is a cracker.

RICHTER HARLEQUIN loudspeakers

These Australian-designed compact floorstanders prove that they’re no clowns.

MARTINLOGAN MOTION 60XTi floorstanding loudspeakers

Folded Motion thin-film tweeters aim to bring the airy treble of ML electrostatics to box speakers.

MUSIC HAVEN

A stunning stereo system installation by Frank Prowse Hi-Fi in Nedlands, Perth, combining the arts of both vinyl replay and digital streaming.

SPIELBERG ON JAWS

His shark movie was going blockbuster in the US when a beardless Spielberg faced the press with tales of malfunctioning sharks and nightmare filming.



TRON: LEGACY

We revisit Daft Punk’s techno-movie soundtrack.

TOP 5 ALBUMS: Joan Jett

MUSIC REVIEWS

CLASSIC ALBUM: The Police: Zenyatta Mondatta

CLASSIC TRACK: David Bowie: Heroes

buying guide

HOW TO BUY WIRELESS SPEAKERS

BUYING GUIDE LISTINGS

